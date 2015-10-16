The One Outfit Celebrities Are Wearing This Fall

Fall dressing can feel pretty standard. You have to check off a few boxes before you head out the door: Are your legs, arms, and toes covered? Cool; you're ready to go. That's when we envy celebrities, who are seemingly impervious to seasonal dress expectations. But they, too, have their textbook outfits for those non-appearance moments — and they're not all too different from our own.
Sure, we may be only a few weeks into the season, but we've noticed a pattern emerge in famous-people fall dressing. An oversized white or cream turtleneck, trousers, and fancy footwear — voilà, you've got a look on your hands, with the Olivia Palermo, Bella Hadid, and Selena Gomez stamp of approval.
We're quite familiar with this getup: We've only pulled it out for just about every late-morning brunch since the equinox, usually with either ankle boots or some other warm, non-boot alternative. But, the addition of a dressy shoe seems to be the celebrity styling move we weren't clued in on — until now.
While we wait to be added to Olivia, Bella, and Selena's #OOTD group text, we'll be borrowing their fashion trick for our weekend wear. Ahead, see the one outfit formula celebrities can't seem to get enough of this season, and get ready to make it all your own.
