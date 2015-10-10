What's the first thing that comes to mind when you think warm shoes? Boots, duh! But even though they're the obvious choice, some people just aren't into the style — and we can't blame them. For those who live in sneakers all winter, prefer something more ladylike, or just aren't down with the shape, finding winter footwear can be an annoying
feet feat.
To help make the process a little less laborious, we've found shoes made out of heat-trapping materials that are made for winter months. Of course, some are designed for warmer weather than others (and others will fall apart in the snow — but winter doesn't mean snow and ice for everyone), but you'll find everything you need when you click on through.
Related
Make Your Winter Boots Last Forever — Or At Least All Winter
What To Wear With Your New Winter Boots
30 Snow Boots To Buy NOW Before The Polar Vortex Arrives
To help make the process a little less laborious, we've found shoes made out of heat-trapping materials that are made for winter months. Of course, some are designed for warmer weather than others (and others will fall apart in the snow — but winter doesn't mean snow and ice for everyone), but you'll find everything you need when you click on through.
Related
Make Your Winter Boots Last Forever — Or At Least All Winter
What To Wear With Your New Winter Boots
30 Snow Boots To Buy NOW Before The Polar Vortex Arrives