In 2020, there’s a multitude of options out there from a plethora of brands that claim to offer the most rugged exteriors, best insulation, and the grippiest treads, so we’ve rounded up some of the most outdoor-sy brands in the mix and pinpointed the best snow-proof pick from each of them. And whether it’s a heritage leather boot that still boats the same design that it did at the turn of the (last) century or a high-tech futuristic confection, there’s definitely a shoe here for you — and for your next brush with inclement weather.