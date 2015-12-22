The Next Wave Of The Innerwear-As-Outerwear Trend

The innerwear-as-outerwear trend has caught on in stages. First, we stopped treating visible bra straps showing through tricky outfits like a total faux pas. Then, we saw crop tops morph into bra tops, at the gym and beyond, and we've even embraced bodysuits yet again. The line between underwear and outerwear is more blurred than ever, especially on the red carpet.
Let's reintroduce the corset top in its new-and-more-breathable form. These looks have the seaming, panelling, or harnessing — clothing's inner workings, usually kept out of sight — on full display. The result is a deconstructed-yet-stylized top that offers a peek at how a gown is built. Complete with sheer lace or mesh inserts, it lends an unexpected intimacy to evening wear. Just see how Jenna Dewan Tatum, Tina Fey, and more have aced it already in the following looks. Consider this the anti-sequin alternative to a show-stopping holiday dress.
