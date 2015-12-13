You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
When an item sells out, it's usually because it's super-versatile, works with a variety of personal styles, or fits into a trend that's caught on like wildfire. A bodysuit, however, isn't something you would think fits any of the above. Surprisingly, it does — especially when it's Norma Kamali's Stud Marissa Bodysuit, which is constantly out of stock.
The nylon-lycra one-piece (which is a remake of a vintage design from the brand) has a scoop neck, low back, and extra-high-cut leg — meaning it's very Miley Cyrus. But the reason it's so popular is that it can be worn on its own at the beach or poolside, or paired with a skirt or pant, making it a sexy statement piece and a versatile closet staple at the same time. And while it's not cheap — it rings in at $575 — it's also pretty impossible to get your hands on: This likely has something to do with the fact that it's been seen on countless bloggers (Shea Marie, Danielle Bernstein), celebrities (Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian), and musicians (Tove Lo, Tinashe).
If you want to score one for yourself, Norma Kamali just restocked the style on its site last week. But if this delivery is wiped clean by the time you're reading this, we've also rounded up a few similar (though not quite as badass) alternatives to hold you over until it's back again.
