The '90s Trends You Hated Are Back

Just when you thought the '90s fashion revival was over, Courtney Love, the decade's ultimate grunge queen, is making another resurgence of babydoll dresses and peasant tops happen sooner than we'd like.



To prove that the '90s are still not over (despite the fact that it is, after all, 2016), Love is teaming up with Nasty Gal on an 18-piece capsule collection aptly named "Love, Courtney." Available both in-store and online beginning January 14, the collaboration is bringing back tons of styles we were hoping to leave behind in '95. Remember those empire-waist, ruffled frocks that the cool kids swore made your flat chest look more voluptuous? How about the equally strange pairing of tulle skirts and lacy catsuits? Well, you can expect all of that (and more) in this very-Celebrity Skin line.



Click through to see the entire collection for yourself and decide: Will you be scooping up a silky slip next week, or will you let the one sitting in a bin under your childhood bed, well, stay there?