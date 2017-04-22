Skip navigation!
All The Items Sophia Steals In
Girlboss
by
Ariana Romero
More from Nasty Gal
TV Shows
R29 Binge Club:
Girlboss
Episode 1-13 Recaps
Morgan Baila
Apr 22, 2017
TV Shows
It's Time We Discussed The Real MVP Of
Girlboss
Rebecca Farley
Apr 21, 2017
TV Shows
According To
Girlboss
, This Is How Nasty Gal Got Its Name
Ariana Romero
Apr 21, 2017
Fashion
Nasty Gal Has Responded To Those Fraudulent Order Claims
Update: After days of troublesome orders, Nasty Gal has responded to our request for comment regarding the online matter. Here's what they had to say: "We
by
Landon Peoples
Stores
Nasty Gal Has Indeed Been Acquired By Boohoo
Update, February 28, 2017: Today, Boohoo's thoroughly-anticipated acquisition of Nasty Gal became official. A team of existing Nasty Gal employees will
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Everything We're Eyeing From The Nasty Gal Closeout Sale
Our club-going, L.A. goth chic days may be behind us, but that doesn't mean our hearts are ready to say goodbye to the place that fueled an era of
by
Ray Lowe
Celebrity Style
Courtney Love On Fashion, Female Rage & Gossiping With Hillary Cl...
“I lived here six or seven years ago, so it’s really like home to me,” Courtney Love says, as we sit on a plush sofa at Los Angeles’ Chateau
by
Ann Friedman
Shopping
You Can Now Get Trump-Inspired "Nasty Woman" Bags
During the third presidential debate Wednesday night, Donald Trump called Hillary Clinton "such a nasty woman" — and it backfired, big time. Women on
by
Suzannah Weiss
Enter To Win
Nasty Gal’s Sophia Amoruso Wants To Go Shopping With You (And We'...
If reincarnation is real, we want to come back as Nasty Gal founder (and #GIRLBOSS author) Sophia Amoruso. But hey, we’d settle for getting personally
by
Amanda Green
Celebrity Style
Exclusive: Sophia Amoruso's Second Book Isn't Your Typical Coffee...
Sophia Amoruso, Nasty Gal’s empowering badass founder and former CEO, probably schooled you (and millions of others) on how to kill it as a
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Celebrity Style
The '90s Trends You Hated Are Back
Just when you thought the '90s fashion revival was over, Courtney Love, the decade's ultimate grunge queen, is making another resurgence of babydoll
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Style Advice From Nasty Gal's Raddest L.A. Shopgirls
November 21, 2014, was a big day for Nasty Gal fans. It’s when the retailer’s very first brick-and-mortar shop opened up in Los Angeles on Melrose
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Designers
The Awkward Knockoff Circle That's Happening Because Of Taylor Sw...
Yesterday, Nasty Gal posted a photo to its Instagram feed of Taylor Swift in the white cutout jumpsuit she wore to the Billboard Music Awards. The
by
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
43 Rad Buys From The Nasty Gal Sale That Will Sell Out
Fact: We check out Nasty Gal on the daily for cooler-than-thou pieces that won't leave us broke, but when a sale hits the site — like the one
by
Naomi Nevitt
Shopping
What To Buy Right Now At Nasty Gal With $100 Or Less
Click-savvy shoppers who've already scored finds from Nasty Gal know that the online retailer is quite gentle on the wallet. But, even too much of a
by
Jinnie Lee
Los Angeles
Score 85% Off At Nasty Gal This Weekend
Nasty Gal-loving Angelenos thanked their lucky stars when the site went brick-and-mortar back in November. But, the store opening was just the tip of the
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
San Francisco
A Former Nasty Gal Buyer Launches Rad New Site, We Flip Out
For former Nasty Gal buyer Lisa Williams, cutting her teeth at fashion’s fastest-growing retailer wasn’t just major industry experience; it also gave
by
Angela Tafoya
Shopping
Selena Gomez Shops At Nasty Gal, Just Like Us
With a new 'do and a rumored new beau, Selena Gomez is starting 2015 off strong. What's more, the actress is currently in Atlanta, Georgia filming The
by
Ana Colon
Celebrity Style
Nasty Gal's #GIRLBOSS Steps Down
In a surprising turn of events, Sophia Amoruso, the OG #GIRLBOSS of Nasty Gal, has announced today that she will be stepping down from her position as
by
Gina Marinelli
Stores
The 10 Coolest Stores That Opened In 2014
Has any other year in recent memory offered up so many buzz-worthy store openings? Maybe. But, this year — with its H&M-sister brand invasions and
by
Christina Perez
Shopping
What You Should Buy At Nasty Gal With $50 Or Less
Budgeting is tough, especially when there are some things (ahem, Seamless) we simply refuse to give up. Of course, you shouldn't let your wardrobe take a
by
Banu Ibrahim
Los Angeles
It's Finally Here! Go Inside Nasty Gal's New Store
You heard the rumors. You freaked out when we told you they were true. And, now the day we've all been waiting for has finally arrived. Yup, that's right:
by
Ali Hoffman
Shopping
Nasty Gal Launches A Vintage Chanel Shop, We Swoon
Online shopping for designer, vintage finds is not for the faint of heart. Locating reputable sellers requires exhaustive research, or you could end up
by
Ellen Hoffman
Los Angeles
Nasty Gal's First-Ever Store Officially Hits L.A.
It's been a year since Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso tweeted the ridiculously exciting news of a brick-and-mortar store for the brand. Since then,
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Makeup
Everything You Need To Know About The #Girlboss MAC Collab
If the successes of Nasty Gal and #Girlboss are any indication, Sophia Amoruso is a force to be reckoned with. She has firmly established herself as a
by
Phillip Picardi
Celebrity Style
Breaking: Lena Dunham Got A Stylist, And Her Name Is Nasty Gal
Before today, we didn't realize that hiring a stylist for a book tour was a thing. Then again, we didn't know being alive on a Wednesday night required a
by
Leeann Duggan
Shopping
13 Vintage T-Shirts You Need In Your Closet
Buying worn-in clothes with holes and thinning material might seem a bit crazy when you can score brand-new items for half the price. But, if you live in
by
Ali Hoffman
Shopping
Nasty Gal Launches Its First-Ever (& Your New Fave) Denim Line
True #GIRLBOSSes know a good pair of jeans can go the distance. Yet, did you know that Nasty Gal didn't have its own denim line until now? Yes, you've
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
The Secret To Dressing Like Rihanna Is At Nasty Gal
Rihanna's style MO: put clothes on — but not a lot of them. We all remember the (unnecessary) controversy surrounding the singer when she donned that
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
Nasty Gal Goes Back To School, Embraces #Warmcore
Nasty Gal may be embracing more refined, Zara-fied photography these days, but its rebel spirit cannot and will not be tamed. Sophia Amoruso's brainchild
by
Ellen Hoffman
