Style Advice From Nasty Gal's Raddest L.A. Shopgirls

November 21, 2014, was a big day for Nasty Gal fans. It’s when the retailer’s very first brick-and-mortar shop opened up in Los Angeles on Melrose Avenue. Founder Sophia Amoruso had been selling strictly online since 2006 — originally on eBay before launching the Nasty Gal site — so the idea of finally seeing all the covetable clothes and accessories IRL sent fans into a tailspin. The Nasty Gal brand (and Amoruso's success story) rocketed towards top of every business magazine since receiving $40 million in funding in 2012.
Three years later, buzz for the retailer is still strong and some of its biggest fans are now employed by the company, including the shopgirls who man Nasty Gal's second store, which opened this March. Located at Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade, the 6,500-square-foot outpost is a stone’s throw away from the beach — and also happens to be chock-full of the most stylish shopgirls you ever did see.
To prove it, we spent a morning hanging out with six staffers and picked their brains for style tips and the scoop on what it’s really like working for one of the buzziest brands out there. And, of course, we took plenty of pictures along the way.
Read on to get to know the girls of Nasty Gal Santa Monica.
Three years later, buzz for the retailer is still strong and some of its biggest fans are now employed by the company, including the shopgirls who man Nasty Gal's second store, which opened this March. Located at Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade, the 6,500-square-foot outpost is a stone’s throw away from the beach — and also happens to be chock-full of the most stylish shopgirls you ever did see.
To prove it, we spent a morning hanging out with six staffers and picked their brains for style tips and the scoop on what it’s really like working for one of the buzziest brands out there. And, of course, we took plenty of pictures along the way.
Read on to get to know the girls of Nasty Gal Santa Monica.