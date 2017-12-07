Skip navigation!
Erin Fitzpatrick
Los Angeles
The All-Time Best Brunch Spots in L.A.
Erin Fitzpatrick
Dec 7, 2017
Travel
The Most Instagrammed L.A. Landmarks
Erin Fitzpatrick
Nov 1, 2017
Home
Kylie Jenner Is Selling Her Home For $3.9 Million
Erin Fitzpatrick
Jun 20, 2016
Home
Kylie Jenner's New Bathroom Is Nicer Than Your Apartment
There’s nothing quite like seeing a bathroom dripping in gold-flecked faucets, marble floors, and a $9,000 toilet to make your digs seem real, um,
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Home
Beyoncé & Jay Z Got Kicked Out Of Their Sprawling L.A. Mansion
Update: The Holmby Hills mansion that Beyonce and Jay Z have been renting since February just sold for $30 million, which means they have to find some new
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Fashion
Style Advice From Nasty Gal's Raddest L.A. Shopgirls
November 21, 2014, was a big day for Nasty Gal fans. It’s when the retailer’s very first brick-and-mortar shop opened up in Los Angeles on Melrose
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
US
Adam Levine Meets His Biggest 3-Year-Old Fan, Cuteness Ensues
The term "celebrity crush" doesn't do Mila's feelings justice. She's a 3-year-old girl who became a YouTube star when her mother uploaded a video of her
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
US
Update: Lamar Odom's Children Ask For "Continued Prayers"
Update: According to E! News, Lamar Odom's children, 17-year-old Destiny and 13-year-old Lamar Odom Jr., have issued a statement concerning their
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
US
103-Year-Old Woman Dressed Up As Wonder Woman For Her Birthday
How many people spend their birthdays volunteering? We'd venture to say not a whole lot. And we'd guess that even fewer people spend their 103rd birthday
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
US News
New Lawsuit Alleges Bill Cosby Sexually Abused Underage High Scho...
The lawsuits keep rolling in for Bill Cosby. The Wrap has obtained the latest suit, which alleges that he sexually abused a woman named Renita Hill when
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
US
Ariana Grande Speaks Out About Her Passion For Rescuing Dogs
For its first philanthropy issue, Billboard magazine asked several stars to speak about their favorite charity missions. While Elton John spoke about
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Entertainment News
How Demi Lovato Found The Confidence To Do A Nude & Unretouched S...
Earlier this month, Vanity Fair released gorgeous photos from its shoot with Demi Lovato. But, they weren't just any old photos: Lovato went nude and
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Entertainment News
Rob Kardashian & Kris Jenner Post Heartfelt Instagrams About Lama...
Two more Kardashian-Jenner family members have broken their silence about Lamar Odom's hospitalization. Rob Kardashian and Kris Jenner both took to
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
US
5 Remarkable Things We Learned About Lorde On Tumblr Today
Lorde fans, today's your lucky day. On Wednesday, the 18-year-old songstress did a Q&A on her Tumblr, where we got to know all sorts of things about our
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Entertainment News
Tom Brady's Cute Comments About His Daughter Will Make Your Heart...
It's not hard to understand: Hot guys plus adorable kids equal pure bliss. And luckily for us, Hollywood is chock-full of father-kid combos with good
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Entertainment News
Scott Disick Has Checked Into Rehab
Scott Disick is back in rehab, reports Us Weekly and TMZ. The rehabilitation center is located in Malibu, CA, and he is seeking treatment for alcohol and
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Pop Culture
Emma Watson Showed Support For Jennifer Lawrence In The Sweetest Way
Clearly, Jennifer Lawrence has had no problem garnering fans all over the world— ourselves included. But thanks to an essay by the actress published
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
US
Amy Poehler & Jack Black Can SING—& They Proved It With A Bette M...
Quick: Who are some of the best on-stage musical duos throughout history? Sonny and Cher might come to mind, as would Beyoncé and Jay Z. Well, we've
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Entertainment News
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Announce Pregnancy With Adorable Ins...
Surprise! One of our favorite Hollywood couples — that would be Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, of course — have just announced a new addition to
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
US
Rose McGowan "Hijacked" A Political Gala To Give This Impassioned...
Rose McGowan is not going to take your political agenda sitting down — literally. McGowan stood up during a gala supporting bipartisanship in New
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
US
Rita Ora Wants To Remake "Lady Marmalade" — But Iggy Azalea & Twi...
Is there an early-aughts video more iconic than 2002's "Lady Marmalade"? We think not. Featuring Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mya, and Pink, the song
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Entertainment News
The
Bring It On
Cast Had A 15-Year Reunion—& It Was Glor...
Guys, it's been 15 years since Bring It On first came out in theaters. Do you feel old yet? Or, do you at least have "Brr It's Cold In Here" stuck in your
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Entertainment News
Emma Watson Explains Why You Shouldn't Call Her A "White Feminist...
Emma Watson hosted an #AskEmma Twitter conversation today, where she chatted about everything from her upcoming movie Regression to getting her yoga
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Movies
Watch Lily James Slay In The First Trailer For
Pride & Prejud...
We know what you're thinking: a movie called Pride and Prejudice and Zombies sounds, well, a little lame. Jane Austen is probably rolling over in her
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Music
Finally, Britney Spears Is Making New Music Again
Be still, our '90s-loving hearts. Britney Spears is back at it, and we can't wait to see what new music she'll churn out. On Thursday night, the pop icon
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Celebrity Beauty
9 Things Zendaya Taught Us About Being A Beauty Rebel
Is there anything Zendaya can't do? She acts, sings, models, and puts street style stars to shame. And, as it turns out, she can dole out some A+ beauty
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Entertainment News
Joe Jonas Says He's Really Proud Of Girlfriend Gigi Hadid
It's no secret that celebrities try to be mum about their dating lives — which is why our ears perk up when we do get little tidbits here and there.
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Entertainment News
Channing Tatum Took The Sweetest Makeup-Free Pics Of Wife Jenna
Channing Tatum is a man of many talents. He made you laugh in 21 Jump Street and showed off serious acting chops in Foxcatcher. Oh, and he also knows how
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Entertainment News
Zendaya Tells Us The Secret To Handling Internet Trolls Like A Boss
We'll confess: This certainly won't be the first time we've waxed poetic about Zendaya here at R29. We've marveled at her inspiring comments about
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Entertainment News
Update: Ashley Benson Responds To Halloween Costume Controversy
Update: Ashley Benson has posted an apology on her Instagram concerning her Cecil the Lion Halloween costume. She says that her management team wrote the
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
