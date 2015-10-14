Tom Brady's Cute Comments About His Daughter Will Make Your Heart Melt

It's not hard to understand: Hot guys plus adorable kids equal pure bliss. And luckily for us, Hollywood is chock-full of father-kid combos with good genes. Channing Tatum and his daughter Everly certainly lead the pack, but Tom Brady and daughter Vivian have no trouble matching them in the cuteness department.
Brady spoke to People magazine at a New York City event on Tuesday night, where he gushed about his girl, who will turn 3 in December. “My favorite color on her is yellow and she always wants pink," he told the magazine. “I say, ‘What about the yellow?’ and she’s like, ‘No, Dad, I want the pink.' So she’s the girliest of all girls. It’s amazing how she’s got me wrapped around her little finger.”
So there you have it: The three-time Super Bowl champ gets bets bossed around by his daughter. Oh to be a fly on the wall in the Brady-Bundchen household.
Brady spoke to People magazine at a New York City event on Tuesday night, where he gushed about his girl, who will turn 3 in December. “My favorite color on her is yellow and she always wants pink," he told the magazine. “I say, ‘What about the yellow?’ and she’s like, ‘No, Dad, I want the pink.' So she’s the girliest of all girls. It’s amazing how she’s got me wrapped around her little finger.”
So there you have it: The three-time Super Bowl champ gets bets bossed around by his daughter. Oh to be a fly on the wall in the Brady-Bundchen household.
Advertisement