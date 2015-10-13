Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Announce Pregnancy With Adorable Instagram

Surprise! One of our favorite Hollywood couples — that would be Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, of course — have just announced a new addition to their family. Teigen took to Instagram to share the big news on Monday evening with the heartfelt post below that acknowledges her past fertility struggles.
"John and I are so happy to announce that we are pregnant :)" she wrote. "As many of you know, we've been trying to have a baby for a while now. It hasn't been easy, but we kept trying because we can't wait to bring our first child into the world and grow our family. We're so excited that it's finally happening. Thank you for all your love and well wishes. I look forward to all the belly touching! Xx"
Legend posted the same photo several minutes later on his own Instagram — with a bit more of a succinct note: "We're pregnant!" he captioned it. (Total guy move, right?)
We have so many lingering questions — when is the due date? Is it a boy or girl? — but for now, all we'll say is: Congratulations to the cute couple!
