New Lawsuit Alleges Bill Cosby Sexually Abused Underage High Schooler

The lawsuits keep rolling in for Bill Cosby. The Wrap has obtained the latest suit, which alleges that he sexually abused a woman named Renita Hill when she was a minor in high school, and that it continued from 1983 to 1987.
According to the lawsuit, Hill (née Chaney) met Cosby when he chose her to co-host his '80s show Picture Pages. Under the guise that he was her mentor, Cosby would ask Hill to travel to various cities where he was performing. From there, Hill's allegations sound eerily familiar. They'd meet at a hotel, he'd have her drink alcohol, and she'd lose consciousness. She would wake up “oftentimes nude, disheveled, confused, and disoriented."
“[I]t soon became clear to Renita that she was being assaulted and taken advantage of during these occasions, and that she was not just ‘blacking out’ from alcohol intake,” the lawsuit states, according to The Wrap.
We will continue to keep you updated as new details about the lawsuit emerge. We can only hope that justice will be served for Hill and Cosby's many, many other victims.
