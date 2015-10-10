

Bowman gave Dateline correspondent Kate Snow a detailed account of the night in the late-'80s when Cosby drugged her, explaining that he had asked her to come to his home in New York to have dinner and read over a script. She remembers little of that night. "I remember leaning over the toilet bowl, throwing my guts up," she said. "And I'm wearing a man's white T-shirt that was not mine. I'm in my panties."



Bowman said she doesn't remember how she got to the bathroom or why she was in different clothes, but that Cosby told her she had gotten sick from drinking and he had to wash her clothes. She believes he drugged and raped her, and said that whatever he gave her made her feel like she had been "lobotomized." When Snow asked Bowman how she knew she had been raped if she did not remember much of that night, Bowman said, "How do I not know? I didn't show up in a man's T-shirt. I didn't show up with soiled panties. And I didn't show up scratched and bruised and dirty. I knew I was raped."



Bowman recounted that she did not go to the police, but rather, "I told my agent, I thought she would protect me." Instead, her agent questioned her account of the night. Bowman admitted that she continued to see Cosby for two more years after the incident — "I was completely dominated, controlled, a complete and utter brainwash situation." — only calling it quits in 1987 after a "violent encounter."



Bowman's story is troubling, but not unique. Over the course of the interview, dubbed "The Cosby Accusers Speak," Snow asked the women for a show of hands on how many believed Cosby had raped them, how many believed he had sexually assaulted them and had drugged them. A majority raised their hands each time.



Actress Lili Bernard said she believed Cosby would be a mentor to her, until one night in 1990, when he asked her over for dinner and she became incapacitated. "I was on the floor on the carpet, and I remember the sensation of the carpet against the flesh of my back like velcro. And it hurt and I couldn't move because of the drugs," Bernhard said. "And I remember him on top of me. My next memory is cold water on my chest; he was bathing me."



Linda Ridgeway Whitedeer, another actress who met with Cosby in the '70s, said no drugs were involved in her assault, making it easy for her to remember exactly what happened. "His hand came around, just gently got hold of my hair and when I looked up, I was staring at his genitals and he shoved his penis into my mouth," Whitedeer said. "It was over in seconds, and I went into shock.



"It was his gloating over my humiliation that stayed with me," she continued. "More than anything, he let me know, 'You think you're going anywhere in this business? You're a loser.'"



Many of the women say there were others who knew, but protected Cosby, saying his actions were an "open secret." When Snow asked why anyone would stay silent if they knew about his abuses, accuser Charlotte Fox said, "Money trumps everything. People have jobs, people have families. They see it, they know it, and they don't say anything."



Snow asked how many of the women went to the police or the hospital for a rape exam at the time of the attack. Not a single one of the women raised their hands in response.