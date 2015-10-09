Bill Cosby's Accusers Won't Stay Silent - Despite His Best Efforts



For Bowman, justice isn't necessarily about specific legal consequences. Healing, and helping survivors of sexual assault find their voice, is the best path forward. “I said if I can bring one woman out of darkness by speaking out, that’s my goal," she said. " I was willing and ready to disappear and go on my way just to see one woman show her face in public to say, ‘Yes, Barbara Bowman, I know, I believe you, because it happened to me too.’"



While it's impossible to know what the next year will bring after one that has been so huge, the women who have come forward are no longer along. "For me, I feel grateful, I feel like this year was God’s blessing on me and on 50 plus women," Bowman said. "It’s not easy, but it has been a worthy journey even though it’s a scary one. I want to be a friend to all of the ladies that come behind me, and I want the ladies who came before me to be my friend. I'm just another one of the bunch."