Meredith Clark
US News
What It's Like To Lose A Parent To AIDS
Meredith Clark
Dec 1, 2016
Politics
Sandra Bland's Family Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit
Meredith Clark
Sep 15, 2016
Politics
Update: Indiana Woman Accused Of Inducing Her Own Abortion Will Be Released From...
Meredith Clark
Sep 1, 2016
US News
This High-Ranking Former Politician Is Now In Prison
Update: Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert has arrived at a federal prison to start his 15-month prison sentence, The Associated Press reports. The
by
Meredith Clark
US News
Update: The Oregon Militia Standoff Is Finally Over
Update: The last holdout of the Oregon wildlife refuge standoff has surrendered to authorities, according to the Associated Press. It’s the official
by
Meredith Clark
US News
The Haunting Reality Of Being A Trans Woman In Detroit
While the United States has made enormous recent progress on issues related to gender identity and sexual orientation, for many young men and women,
by
Meredith Clark
US News
How One Bigoted Law Could Change Life For Iranian-Americans
There are few countries quite as misunderstood by Americans as Iran. After almost 40 years of tense relations, the situation between the U.S. and Iran
by
Meredith Clark
US News
What Does 2016 Hold For Women's Rights? We Asked NARAL President ...
Ilyse Hogue is going to have a busy 2016. As the president of the National Abortion Rights Action League, Hogue and other reproductive rights leaders
by
Meredith Clark
Economic Inequality
Obama Is Hopeful About This Part Of American Life
President Obama got a little bit radical in his State of the Union address, and the two places he really went for it were climate change and the
by
Meredith Clark
US News
Making A Murderer
Hero Dean Strang: Not Done Fighting
The Netflix series Making a Murderer brought a national spotlight to one small Wisconsin town and the story of a man and his nephew caught in the
by
Meredith Clark
Culture
Inside The Girls' Summer Camp So Cool We Wish We Could Go
Inside The Girls' Summer Camp So Cool We Wish We Could Go
by
Meredith Clark
Politics
Love Is Legal! Amazing Pics Of Marriage Equality Celebrations Nat...
Love Is Legal! Amazing Pics Of Marriage Equality Celebrations Nat...
by
Meredith Clark
Politics
An 18-Year-Old Activist On How The Baltimore Protests Inspired Her
An 18-Year-Old Activist On How The Baltimore Protests Inspired Her
by
Meredith Clark
Politics
"You Might Not Have Documents, But No Human Being Is Illegal"
"You Might Not Have Documents, But No Human Being Is Illegal"
by
Meredith Clark
US News
5 Groups Doing Great Work On Reproductive Rights You Haven't Hear...
5 Groups Doing Great Work On Reproductive Rights You Haven't Hear...
by
Meredith Clark
US News
ABC's Debate Moderators Started Without Hillary Clinton
When you're moderating a debate with only three candidates, the least you can do is wait until all three are on stage before asking a question. That one
by
Meredith Clark
US News
Friend Who Bought Guns Used In San Bernardino Shooting Charged
Update: December 17, 2015: Reuters reports that the man who bought the guns used in the San Bernardino shooting has been charged with counts of
by
Meredith Clark
World News
Don't Call Them Gypsies — & Everything Else You Need To Know Abou...
From the Hunchback of Notre Dame to TLC's My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding, public perceptions and stereotypes of Romani people in Europe have remained remarkably
by
Meredith Clark
Culture
21 Photos Show A Completely Different Side Of Mothers In Prison
What happens to women who are pregnant in prison? Where do they give birth? What happens to their babies? Orange Is the New Black offered one version, but
by
Meredith Clark
US News
Yes, Donald Trump Wants To Shut Down Part Of The Internet
Don't worry — it's not actually possible — but Donald Trump's proposal to "shut down" parts of the internet frequented by people with so-called
by
Meredith Clark
US News
Celebrities Rally Around Paid Family Leave
The U.S. is one of the few countries in the world that doesn't have laws mandating paid family leave. That's not just among countries with a major
by
Meredith Clark
People
The 21 Best Moments Celebs Got Serious In 2015
Politically minded celebrities are never an anomaly — George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio have been around for decades. But the barrage of police
by
Meredith Clark
US News
Obama Speaks On Terrorism And Guns
President Obama addressed the United States from the Oval Office on Sunday night, urging patience and calm rather than panic in the wake of a mass
by
Meredith Clark
US News
Meet The Women Changing The Face Of Boston Politics
Refinery29 has partnered with Allison Rapson and Kassidy Brown, founders of the media company We Are the XX, for a documentary series exploring the lives
by
Meredith Clark
US News
The Tragic Thing All The Planned Parenthood Victims Have In Common
All three victims killed in an attack on a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood have now been identified, and, according to news reports, there are six
by
Meredith Clark
US News
University Of Chicago Cancels Classes Over Shooting Threat
The University of Chicago canceled classes on Monday after receiving information about a gun violence threat. The school asked students and faculty to
by
Meredith Clark
Politics
Charity Fights Back Against Anti-Refugee Governors
Update: The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit against Indiana Governor Mike Pence over his refusal to let a charity resettle a Syrian
by
Meredith Clark
US News
"In The Blink Of An Eye, My Whole Life, My Whole World, Changed"
Thanksgiving is no longer a normal holiday for Lucia McBath. On the day after Thanksgiving of 2012, her son Jordan Davis was shot and killed by in
by
Meredith Clark
US News
Donald Trump's Blatant Racism Is Paying Off
Donald Trump has been fueling his presidential campaign with a combination of racist fear-mongering and fascism, but the businessman and Republican
by
Meredith Clark
Politics
Can You Spot What’s Wrong With Ben Carson’s Map?
There is something not quite right about this map of the United States of America. You may have seen it floating around since it was posted by Ben
by
Meredith Clark
