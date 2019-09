Update: Indiana Woman Accused Of Inducing Her Own Abortion Will Be Released From Prison

An Indiana woman who says she had a miscarriage received a 30-year prison sentence Monday, after a jury convicted her in February of feticide and child neglect. The sad case is part of a trend that reproductive rights advocates worry could have serious consequences for pregnant women.Purvi Patel, 33, went to a hospital in July 2013 to get treatment for vaginal bleeding. After first denying she had been pregnant, she told doctors she had given birth to a child she thought was dead. The body of a fetus was found later in a dumpster. Exactly what happened to Patel and the baby was the centerpiece of the case against her: While Patel has maintained that she had a miscarriage, prosecutors argued that she intended to have an illegal abortion, and that her attempt led her to give birth and abandon her child.Patel was convicted of two crimes that should be mutually exclusive , as The Guardian reported. Child neglect requires a baby to be alive at the moment of birth, and feticide implies a fetus has died in the womb. Medical experts for the defense and prosecution argued over whether the fetus was alive or far enough along to be viable when Patel gave birth, but the jury still decided to convict her on both charges.Prosecutors said that text messages on her phone showed that Patel wanted to buy drugs that would induce a miscarriage. However, medical tests found no evidence of abortifacients in Patel's blood.While the circumstances of Patel's case are tragic, there are still many questions about what actually happened to her, whether she did anything intentional, and how much Patel may have known about her pregnancy before she ended up in the hospital.The controversy surrounding this case has some worried that more women will be prosecuted for having miscarriages or complications during pregnancy. There are already fetal homicide laws in 38 states; in at least 23 of those states the laws extend to all stages of pregnancy — even before a woman might know she is pregnant, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures Supporters in Indiana say it is not intended to target pregnant women. However, Patel isn't even the first woman in that state to face charges after losing a pregnancy. In 2011, Bei Bei Shuai was charged with feticide after she attempted suicide; she survived, but her pregnancy ended. She and prosecutors eventually reached a plea deal.Many other states have laws that criminalize drug use by pregnant women. Tennessee first charged a woman for using drugs while pregnant under a new fetal harm law in July.