

How do you think of your work in the context of the debate happening over immigration?

"This project shows examples of what happens when people are in cities: They have to survive whatever situation with no documents, no language, no experience. They have to survive. They can’t go back to their countries because of corruption, violence, problems in society. I hope that people understand that nobody is illegal. Maybe they don’t have documents, but no human being can be illegal.



"That situation changed my life. In Colombia, I was a professional photographer in the most important media, and then I was scrounging for pennies. I still stayed the same person, but the situation changed. I think sometimes in our life, maybe a situation changes, and we learn something about it. For me, it is not correct that people are criminalized for their place of birth or nationality...



"It’s ironic — I saw something ironic in this, because these undocumented immigrants represent Mickey Mouse or the Statue of Liberty, these important icons of America."

