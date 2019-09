As the year draws to a close, It’s a time to look back on things that happened over the past twelve months. Over the next few days, we’ll be revisiting some of our favorite stories from throughout the year, and seeing again what they mean for 2015 in review.This story was originally published on September 22, 2015.During the decade Joana Toro spent working as a photographer in Bogota, Colombia, she shot photojournalism, fashion spreads, ad campaigns, and more. But when Toro decided to move to New York to study English at Hunter college, she realized quickly that photography wasn't going to pay her bills while she was in school. For the next year and a half, she spent hours performing in Times Square, posing for photos, entertaining children — dressed as Hello Kitty and other iconic characters.Toro was one of hundreds of street performers who dress up as beloved characters, from Mickey Mouse to Elmo to Batman. As Toro got to know the men and women under the oversized heads and furry suits, she decided she wanted to tell their stories. That desire became I Am Hello Kitty , her series documenting her own experiences and those of the mostly undocumented immigrants who spend their days trying to bring joy in exchange for pennies.We talked to Toro about her project and the time she spent as that Sanrio cat, among others."Just working the street, the experience was not pleasant. Working is not a guarantee of anything: not security, not pay, not respect. So when you work for yourself, it’s very difficult."I had a wonderful time with people who were very kind with me. Kids were amazing; they are excited to see Hello Kitty, but it was also hard because street performers don’t have good reputations, so I had bad experiences with people who would talk with me and wouldn’t listen, people who didn’t respect your space. For me it was one of the most important experiences; I learned to be humble."