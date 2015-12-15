The U.S. is one of the few countries in the world that doesn't have laws mandating paid family leave. That's not just among countries with a major economy: Even civil-war-torn Yemen guarantees paid time off for new parents to bond with their children.
The lack of parental leave has already become an issue in the presidential campaign, and with another Republican debate scheduled for tonight, one group has a message for candidates who have so far ignored calls for nationally guaranteed parental leave.
American Women, a progressive advocacy group dedicated to issues that affect women and families, enlisted a host of movie and television stars and musical performers for a new video, released today. Jemima Kirke of Girls, Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill and Le Tigre, and Maggie Gyllenhaal appear along with other artists, bloggers, and activists. Everyone gets pretty righteously angry.
“No one should have to win the boss lottery to gain access to paid family leave. We need a national solution to ensure that all working families have the ability to take the time they need, when they need it, no matter where they work,” Kate Black, executive director of American Women, said in a statement provided to Refinery29. The U.S. currently guarantees 12 weeks of unpaid leave, but most working parents can't afford to take paid time off.
Tonight's debate is unlikely to feature a conversation about paid leave, but that doesn't mean it won't come up as the campaign marches on — whether that happens or not will depend on voters making their voices heard.
