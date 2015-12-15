The U.S. is one of the few countries in the world that doesn't have laws mandating paid family leave. That's not just among countries with a major economy: Even civil-war-torn Yemen guarantees paid time off for new parents to bond with their children.



The lack of parental leave has already become an issue in the presidential campaign, and with another Republican debate scheduled for tonight, one group has a message for candidates who have so far ignored calls for nationally guaranteed parental leave.



American Women, a progressive advocacy group dedicated to issues that affect women and families, enlisted a host of movie and television stars and musical performers for a new video, released today. Jemima Kirke of Girls, Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill and Le Tigre, and Maggie Gyllenhaal appear along with other artists, bloggers, and activists. Everyone gets pretty righteously angry.

