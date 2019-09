Love Is Legal! Amazing Pics Of Marriage Equality Celebrations Nationwide

As the year draws to a close, It’s a time to look back on things that happened over the past twelve months. Over the next few days, we’ll be revisiting some of our favorite stories from throughout the year, and seeing again what they mean for 2015 in review.This story was originally published on June 26, 2015.Hours after a 5-4 Supreme Court ruling brought marriage equality to all 50 states, celebrations kicked off across the country.Speaking Friday morning, Barack Obama was enthusiastic in his support. "This decision affirms what millions of Americans believe in our hearts. When all Americans are treated as equal, we are all more free," the President said.A quote from Justice Kennedy, who wrote the majority ruling , started going viral on Facebook. A particularly powerful passage reads:"No union is more profound than marriage, for it embodies the highest ideals of love, fidelity, devotion, sacrifice, and family. In forming a marital union, two people become something greater than once they were....Couples rushed out to get married in states where it had been banned. (Not everywhere — a few states have waiting periods — but it'll happen in the coming days.) Here's the first same-sex couple married in Cleveland!