Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Ben Reininga
Politics
This Single Mom Wants To Make History In The U.S. Senate
Ben Reininga
Apr 21, 2016
US News
How Theater Is Helping These Incarcerated Teens Build A Better Life
Lilli Petersen
Apr 8, 2016
Politics
Officer Charged With Murder Of Unarmed Black Man Out On Bail
Ben Reininga
Jan 5, 2016
Politics
Love Is Legal! Amazing Pics Of Marriage Equality Celebrations Nat...
As the year draws to a close, It’s a time to look back on things that happened over the past twelve months. Over the next few days, we’ll be
by
Meredith Clark
Politics
"There Was Beauty & There Was Horror — Both Coexisted"
This story was originally published on June 30, 2015. After she finished her stint in Iraq, Lyndsey Anderson walked into the financial aid office at the
by
Ben Reininga
US News
Last Night's Debate: The Winners & The Losers
Marco Rubio was not at the center of the stage last night, but he emerged the clear winner. At Wednesday night's CNBC debate in Boulder, we heard more
by
Ben Reininga
Culture
Striking Photos Of First-Generation Americans & Their Parents
This past summer, a photographer and I drove out to the suburbs surrounding New York City to spend the afternoon with immigrants and their kids. The
by
Ben Reininga
People
Joe Biden Announces He's Not Running For President
Vice President of the United States Joe Biden stood next to his wife and Barack Obama in the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday morning and told the
by
Nina Wolpow
US News
We Said Jim Webb Might Win Last Night's Debate. Oops.
Before last night's Democratic presidential debate, we wrote that Jim Webb, the former senator from Virginia, was the candidate with the most potential to
by
Ben Reininga
US
Bernie Sanders' "Damn Emails" Line Was Totally Unscripted
"I know it's probably not good politics," said Sen. Bernie Sanders, setting up the best line of the Democratic debate, "but I think the secretary is
by
Ben Reininga
US News
Indiana Frat Suspended After Video Shows Alleged Rape Of Pledge
A fraternity at Indiana University was suspended late Wednesday night, pending investigations around an alleged hazing incident. A video, reportedly of
by
Ben Reininga
US
Striking Photos Show What Growing Up Really Looks Like
Photographer Danielle Levitt started out by taking street style pictures in New York City — but sometime around the early aughts, she found herself
by
Ben Reininga
US News
Gunman Reported At Philadelphia Community College
Update: At around 1 PM Tuesday, it was reported that the suspected gunman is now in custody. No shots were fired, but the Philadelphia Community College
by
Ben Reininga
Politics
Someone Set A California Planned Parenthood On Fire
Presidential candidate and senator Marco Rubio didn't think the vote this week over defunding Planned Parenthood mattered. In fact, he didn't even
by
Ben Reininga
US News
Update: Oregon Gunman Identified
UPDATE: The gunman responsible for the mass shooting at Umpqua Community College has been identified as 26-year-old Chris Harper Mercer, reports The New
by
Ben Reininga
People
"Nothing's Going To Change Unless You Make It Change"
In the fall of 2013, Chiara de Blasio was a pretty ordinary teenage girl from Brooklyn. She'd just finished a summer vacation and was about to head back
by
Ben Reininga
Politics
Behold The Trumpkin, The Greatest Halloween Pumpkin Of All Time
What are the two most entertaining things happening this fall? That's right, Halloween and the endlessly revolving carnival ride we call politics. Too
by
Nina Wolpow
Politics
The Most Powerful Republican In Congress Is Quitting
Representative John Boehner, the highest ranking man in Congress, is stepping down at the end of October, according to his aides. The Speaker of the
by
Ben Reininga
Culture
When She Was 21, This Woman Joined A Monastery
In 2008, photographer Toni Greaves was asked to accompany a writer doing a piece on modern-day monasteries. The two traveled to the Monastery of Our Lady
by
Ben Reininga
Wellness
3 Real Women Tell Their Abortion Stories
“There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you.” — Maya Angelou We're at the center of another national debate about whether
by
Ben Reininga
Politics
'The GOP Is Holding The Economy Hostage Over A Woman's Right To C...
Once again, the United States government is on the brink of shutting down. Lawmakers have just five working days to pass a new budget, or else
by
Ben Reininga
Politics
Identity Of The "Hot Guy" At The GOP Debate Is Revealed
Update: The good people of the internet did what they do best and solved last night's biggest mystery. The "hot guy behind Jake Tapper" who turned into
by
Ben Reininga
Politics
Janet Mock On Global Poverty, Beyoncé & Texting Oprah
It seems like Janet Mock can talk about anything. In a conversation last week, the MSNBC host and activist held forth about global poverty, Kanye at the
by
Ben Reininga
Politics
This Is What Hurricane Katrina Looked Like — In 13 Striking Pics
Photographer Kathy Anderson was working in New Orleans when Hurricane Katrina hit. After following the mayor's evacuation order, she turned around and
by
Ben Reininga
Politics
Two Killed During Live Broadcast, Suspect Commited Suicide
We love you, Alison and Adam. pic.twitter.com/hLSzQi06XE— WDBJ7 (@WDBJ7) August 26, 2015 This is a breaking story. We'll continue to update as it
by
Ben Reininga
Politics
Ellen Page Attacks Ted Cruz For Anti-Gay Views While He's Grillin...
Ted Cruz joined the ranks of Presidential candidates making appearances at the Iowa State Fair today, where more than a million spectators show up each
by
Ben Reininga
Politics
Jimmy Carter Opens Up About His Cancer Diagnosis
This morning, in a frank and upbeat press conference that was full of jokes and reassurances, President Jimmy Carter spoke publicly for the first time
by
Ben Reininga
Politics
Why Dems Absolutely Should Watch The GOP Debate
This Thursday, a bunch of men in suits (and one woman!) will usher in a new phase of the 2016 presidential race, by standing behind lecterns and arguing
by
Ben Reininga
Politics
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Jul 28 2015
"You don't have to be a scientist to take on this urgent challenge that threatens us all," says Hillary Clinton in a big new video on climate change.
by
Ben Reininga
Politics
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Jul 25 2015
New details about John Russell Houser, the man behind the deadly Lafayette, LA, movie-theater shooting, continue to emerge. (Refinery29) There have been
by
Ben Reininga
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted