Attacking the media was a popular tack all night. Rubio later called the mainstream media, "the ultimate super PAC" for Democrats, and it was the event's second most tweeted line. (Ted Cruz's attack on the CNBC moderators was number one.)Rubio also spoke about his upbringing, taking an opportunity for a subtle jab at his opponents. "I didn't inherit any money. My dad was a bartender, my mother was a maid. They worked hard to provide us the chance at a better life," he said when asked about his personal finances.When Becky Quick, one of the moderators, pointed out that he'd made a million dollars on his book deal, he quickly quipped that it was "out now in paperback" — dodging the criticism, and getting one of the night's bigger laughs.And the loser? Trump, who's slid a little in the polls, failed to generate much attention, and Ben Carson, who came in the leader, was also his typical quiet self. The Bush campaign has been struggling, and supporters who were hoping for a turn-around last night are surely disappointed.But the worst performance by far was probably from...CNBC. Before the debate even started (15 minutes late!) pundits and Twitter commentators were mocking the hosts' idle chatter, and it didn't get much better. Moderators often seemed out of control, with long periods of unintelligible shouting, and unclear of the rules (a candidate asked how exactly things worked more than three-quarters of the way through).Rarely, if ever, were they on top of the facts enough to really take candidates to task. In one of the more bumbling moments, Quick read Trump something he'd said and asked him to comment. When Trump challenged her, asking her where she'd found the quote, she didn't know. "Where did I read that then?" she asked.“You people write this stuff. I don’t know," Trump responded, to laughs.