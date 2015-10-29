Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Silpa Kovvali
Politics
Hillary Clinton Still Supports The Death Penalty In "Egregious Cases"
Silpa Kovvali
Oct 29, 2015
Politics
Bernie Sanders Hugs A Student, Vows To Fight Islamophobia
Silpa Kovvali
Oct 29, 2015
US News
Last Night's Debate: The Winners & The Losers
Ben Reininga
Oct 29, 2015
Politics
Fiorina Used Her Opening Line To Shut Down Sexism
Carly Fiorina kicked off the GOP debate on Wednesday night with a cutting line about sexism. All the candidates were asked about their biggest
by
Silpa Kovvali
Politics
Sanders: We Treat Marijuana Like Heroin. That's "Absurd."
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src =
by
Silpa Kovvali
Politics
The Perfect Response To Disturbing Student Arrest Comes From A Su...
Deputy Ben Fields — the South Carolina school resource officer who was filmed flinging a teenage girl to the ground for refusing to leave her classroom
by
Silpa Kovvali
Politics
President Obama Meets With Women's World Cup Winners
President Obama met with the U.S. Women's National Team this morning, congratulating the soccer players on their World Cup win. Channeling an Always
by
Silpa Kovvali
US News
Ben Carson Leads In A National Poll. Here Are 5 Things He Really ...
For the first time in the Republican primary race, Ben Carson has a slim lead in national polls. A New York Times/CBS poll places the neurosurgeon in a
by
Silpa Kovvali
US
Trump Complains About His Dad Giving Him A Paltry $1 Million
At a Today Show town hall this morning, Donald Trump took the opportunity to tout his humble origins. “I mean my whole life really has been a
by
Silpa Kovvali
US
Obama Almost Comes Out Against The Death Penalty
Barack Obama just came closer than ever before to flat-out opposing the death penalty. The president sat down with Bill Keller, editor of the criminal
by
Silpa Kovvali
US
Airbnb's Sassy San Francisco Billboards Backfire Hard
Earlier this week, San Francisco residents began to notice some less-than-subtle billboards popping up around the city. “Dear Public Library System,”
by
Silpa Kovvali
US
Watch Hillary's Amazing Facial Expressions At The Benghazi Hearing
The day none of us have been waiting for is here! Hillary Clinton spent literally all day Tuesday answering questions in front of Congress about the
by
Silpa Kovvali
US
Clock-Making Teen Ahmed Is Moving With His Family To Qatar
When the now-famous clock-making kid Ahmed Mohamed was arrested earlier this fall, there was a massive outpouring of support — culminating with a trip
by
Silpa Kovvali
Politics
When One Identical Twin Comes Out As Transgender
When Wayne Maines, a middle-class Republican-voting veteran, and his wife, Kelly, decided to adopt, they thought they were bringing home two baby boys.
by
Silpa Kovvali
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted