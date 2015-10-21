“What we do know, statistically, is that of kids who express opposite gender behavior and language and feelings as children, only about 20% are truly transgender. Some will turn out to be gay, some will turn out to be cisgender and heterosexual. It's a time of fluidity and learning and experimentation.“What Kelly and Wayne would say is that they didn't force anything on their child. When they met Dr. [Norman] Spack, who's one of the pioneers in transgender health and medicine for children, they decided to suppress puberty. They want to give their child a chance to fully explore before they did anything as dramatic as taking hormones or sex-reassignment surgery. And the reason is that it's much easier to do that before puberty. (And much less expensive!) So Nicole didn't have to wait for the bones in her face to thicken, to grow facial hair, or for her voice to deepen, and because of that she feels more genuinely, inside and out, a female and feminine, than if she had gone through puberty. It feels less difficult.“Because Wayne saves everything, I had hours and hours of video, and I watched all of it. There is no doubt. This is a child who never veered from thinking she was a girl. That was who she was, and as a two-year-old who is barely able to speak and who certainly doesn't have the language of gender, she was expressing, 'I'm a girl. Maybe this is going to fall off, and I'll just become a girl.' She knew exactly who she was. It was just a matter of educating everyone else around her.”