Ben Carson Leads In A National Poll. Here Are 5 Things He Really Said.

For the first time in the Republican primary race, Ben Carson has a slim lead in national polls. A New York Times/CBS poll places the neurosurgeon in a very narrow lead (within the margin of error) over Donald Trump.



Carson’s success comes despite, or perhaps because of, his penchant for controversial statements. From his rise to national prominence after saying Obamacare is the worst thing to happen in America "since slavery" to his recent comment that gun control led to the Holocaust, he's had quite a run.



When he's pushed on these statements, after the inevitable outcry, the candidate usually says he's being unfairly taken out of context. “Well, if you look at what I said…” or some variation thereof, is a common Carson refrain during testy exchanges.



Here are five of Carson's most controversial statements — and whether or not we think it sounds as if he really meant each one.