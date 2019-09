Ben Carson Leads In A National Poll. Here Are 5 Things He Really Said.

During a Meet the Press interview this weekend, Carson was asked about his statements linking gun control with the Holocaust. “So you believe if the Jewish citizenry were armed during the Holocaust, during the ’40s, that they would have been able to stop the Nazis?” Chuck Todd asked.“Well, look at the whole context in which I’ve said that and which I’ve written about it,” Carson responded.The context was a CNN interview with Wolf Blitzer, who quoted the following passage from Carson’s book: "Through a combination of removing guns and disseminating deceitful propaganda, the Nazis were able to carry out their evil intentions with relatively little resistance.""I think the likelihood of Hitler being able to accomplish his goals would have been greatly diminished if the people had been armed," Carson reiterated to Blitzer.During the same interview, Todd noted, “You believe that we should get rid of Medicare and replace it with sort of a, I think, from-birth-to-death plan where you would, the government would give you $2,000 a year.”“Not correct,” Carson said, referring to such claims as “propaganda.” But when he described his actual plan a few seconds later, it sounded remarkably similar. “Right now the annual Medicaid budget, $400-500 billion, 80 million people participate," Carson said. "$5,000. Every man, woman, and child.” It’s unclear where the differences between this plan and the one Todd summarized lie.When asked by Jake Tapper during the second GOP debate about his plan to offer amnesty to undocumented immigrants after a six-month grace period, Carson responded, “Not exactly what I said.”But given a chance to clarify his stance, the proposal Carson described was precisely that. “People who had a pristine record, we should consider allowing them to become guest workers,” Carson explained. “And they have a six-month period to do that.”