Watch Hillary's Amazing Facial Expressions At The Benghazi Hearing

The day none of us have been waiting for is here! Hillary Clinton spent literally all day Tuesday answering questions in front of Congress about the 2012 attack in Benghazi. Clinton had already offered testimony, during which she answered questions about the attack back in 2013, and Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy's committee is the eighth congressional investigation into the matter so far.



Today's hearing is supposedly about an attack on the U.S. embassy and CIA annex in Libya, which resulted in the death of four Americans. However, the seemingly endless inquiries have led many to question whether the taxpayer-funded investigations are politically motivated (a suspicion GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy confirmed — in fact, bragged about — during a Fox News interview last month.)



This isn't to say the hearings are unimportant. This is a huge media moment for Hillary Clinton as presidential candidate, and how she comports herself today could make or break her campaign. (It's also a big political opportunity for many of the representatives grilling her, a fact certainly not lost on them.)



The best part of the day was clearly Clinton's amazing facial expressions: as she got cut off, hounded, interrupted, and badgered by her questioners, she didn't always manage to keep a poker face.