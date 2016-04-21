This Single Mom Wants To Make History In The U.S. Senate

Update: With less than a week until voters in Maryland head to the polls, Reps. Donna Edwards and Chris Van Hollen are locked in a fierce fight for the Democratic nomination for a vacant U.S. Senate seat. We spoke with Edwards last year about her candidacy and what she wants to bring to the table in the Senate. Read that interview below.



This story was originally published on September 30, 2015.



Donna Edwards is obsessed with hats. If she’s elected to the Senate, the Maryland congresswoman will be distinct on many fronts — she would be the only black woman in the 100-person body (and only the second in history), as well as the chamber’s only single mother. She might also literally stand out on account of her headwear.



“I love to go on Etsy vintage. I’ll plug in a color, or I’ll just plug in hats. God, I love vintage hats.” It's this past August, and we’re sitting in the newly rented offices of her Senate campaign. After about an hour of talking policy, Edwards 57, tells me about one upside of campaigning all around the state: shopping opportunities.



“We’ve been touring around Maryland, and believe me, I will stop if there is a consignment store. I have seen it before we get to it — like peripheral vision,” she says. “I just got the cutest hat. It's like two bubbles. Bubble, bubble,” she says, gesturing to show one bubble on her head, and another on top.



When Edwards tells stories like these, there’s always a point where the conversation loops back to politics. Thrifting — like the congresswoman’s other surprise skill (she’s apparently a very competent plumber) — originates from a very distinct point in her life. Before she was elected to Congress, before she decided to run for Senate, and before she led a successful nonprofit — she was a struggling single mom.



“When I owned my house I had every tool imaginable, I had three ladders. I learned to do plumbing,” she says, “When you're a single mom and you don’t have any money, you go to Home Depot to look at the videos on plumbing, and then you become a plumber.”



In a world where politicians of all stripes brag openly about their humble beginnings, (or their parents' or their grandparents'), Edwards’ stories from when she has struggled feel uncommonly authentic — perhaps because they are not just aimed at making her seem “relatable,” but tied to specific ideas she has on policy. She speaks about equal pay, childcare tax credits, and easing student loans through her own set of life experiences.



And it might be working. Edwards threw her (perhaps vintage) hat in the ring after Barbara Mikulski, Maryland’s longtime senator, announced this spring that she was stepping down at the end of this term. Edwards faces a tough race — first against her primary challenger, Chris Van Hollen, another Democratic congressman from Maryland, who many consider the establishment favorite. As of early summer, Van Hollen had raised three times as much as Edwards in funds — yet an internal poll from late August shows Edwards a couple of points out in front.



We met up with the congresswoman in August to talk about politics, activism, and her love of fishing. Our conversation has been lightly edited for clarity and length.