You do all this training — you train and train and train in the military — but there’s no training to come back into civilian life again. It’s a tough transition, especially if you’re going back to a small hometown where maybe not many people have been in the military, and some people have different views on why we should be at war. But, that’s when we need to remember it’s not about the war, it’s about the warrior. That’s who you have to take care of when they come back. It can be hard for people to understand, but a lot of wounds are wounds that you can’t see.