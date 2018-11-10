Here’s How To Get Free Starbucks Coffee On Veterans Day

Starbucks is doing their part to celebrate Veterans Day 2018. The annual holiday, which falls this year on Sunday, November 11, is honoring our vets with the most important part of a well-balanced morning breakfast: coffee. This year, Starbucks is giving out free java to celebrate those who served, and here’s how you can score your free cup.
According to a press release, active duty service members and their spouses can get a free tall coffee. A tall coffee, is, of course, Starbucks’ version of a small coffee, weighing in at 12 ounces. The offer applies to veterans as well. Starbucks doesn’t indicate if a valid military ID needs to be presented to the cashier to claim your free cup of joe, so they are likely working on the honor system.
Starbucks isn’t just handing out free coffee: the company has also committed to hiring veterans, with a pledge to have hired 25,000 vets by 2020.
