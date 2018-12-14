Here's How To Get Free Starbucks This Weekend

Usually, as the words in the phrase suggest, happy hour lasts just one hour, however, Starbucks has long bucked that rule by offering customers regular chances to get drink deals from 3 p.m. to close on certain days. This weekend, the coffee chain is going even further to rebel against the idea that happy hour can only be enjoyed for a single hour by offering a special BOGO promotion three days in a row.
Starting today, Friday, December 14 at 3 p.m., when Starbucks customers order any espresso beverage or hot chocolate in a grande size or larger, they will get another one for free. The best part is, if you don't have time to get your freebie today or simply aren't in the mood to head out in the cold, you can head to Starbucks after 3 p.m. tomorrow or Sunday and take advantage of the offer.
As always with Starbucks' impressive happy hour offers, you can use the promotion by visiting happyhour.starbucks.com and inputting the information it asks for. After you've done that, you'll receive a barcode, which you will need to present to your barista to get the BOGO deal. If you're a happy hour regular, you should already have the offer in your email inbox. Go forth and turn happy hour into happy weekend.
Advertisement