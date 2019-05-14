Skip navigation!
Women Who Make Cold Brew Share Their Methods
by
Olivia Harrison
Best Coffee
Baristas Weigh In On This Summer's Biggest Coffee Trends
Olivia Harrison
May 14, 2019
Best Coffee
10 Iced Coffee Memes That Celebrate Our Ultimate Summer Obsession
Olivia Harrison
May 7, 2019
Food News
Twinkies Now Come In Coffee Form & People Are Freaking Out
Michelle Santiago...
May 6, 2019
Best Coffee
These Highly Rated Cold Brew Coffee Makers Will Save You So Much ...
If you're a millennial, chances are you've been lectured by someone about how making coffee at home will save you money. In the summertime, however, this
by
Olivia Harrison
Food Trends
Sugarfina Just Launched Cold Brew Gummy Bears & They're Pack...
We live in a time when gummy bears are more than just candy. They can be everything from hair growth supplements to methods of delivering a host of adult
by
Michelle Santiago...
Living
A Shopping Guide For Making Iced-Coffee At Home (& Saving $$)
As temps heat up, our coffee-sipping habits cool down. Although our scalded tongues are happy to make this transition over to colder brews, our wallets
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Ariana Grande
Vegans Are Not Happy About Ariana Grande's New Starbucks Bev...
Last week, it was announced that Ariana Grande has partnered with Starbucks to launch a new permanent menu item called the Cloud Macchiato. As fans of
by
Olivia Harrison
Starbucks
Starbucks Released The New Cloud Macchiato With Help From Ariana ...
Update: The introduction of a new kind of Macchiato isn't the only piece of news Starbucks revealed this morning. The coffee chain is also partnering with
by
Olivia Harrison
Food News
Chip & Joanna Gaines Announce Plans To Open A New Coffee Shop
In 2017, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that they were wrapping up filming their HGTV series Fixer Upper for good in order to spend more time with their
by
Olivia Harrison
Starbucks
Here's How To Get Free Starbucks In Honor Of Valentine'...
Yes, today is Valentine's Day, and for some, that's very exciting. However, for anyone whose one true love is coffee, this day is much more exciting for
by
Olivia Harrison
Free Table
Here's How To Eat & Drink For Free On Valentine's Day
For single people, Valentine's Day isn't always the happiest of holidays. Even if you don't have an S.O. to send you a gift, today, there are plenty of
by
Olivia Harrison
Starbucks
Starbucks' Valentine's Day Menu Items Are Here — & The ...
Starting today, you can celebrate love simply by switching up your regular coffee order. Starbucks will begin offering its special edition Valentine's Day
by
Olivia Harrison
Clean Slate
Feel Good Diaries: 64 Oz. Water Bottles, Brain Dust, And Pilates
Welcome to Refinery29’s Feel Good Diaries, where we chronicle the physical and mental wellness routines of women today, their costs, and whether or not
by
You
Free Table
12 Ways To Eat For Free In 2019 — No Food Holiday Required
If your New Year's resolution was to stick to a budget and actually save some money in 2019, but when you woke up on January 1, your obsession with eating
by
Olivia Harrison
Starbucks
Here's How To Get A Free Starbucks Frappuccino Or Espresso B...
Right now, our country is divided. No, we're not talking about politics. We're actually talking about the weather. At the moment, part of the country is
by
Olivia Harrison
Free Table
Starbucks Is Offering 50% Off Lattes & Macchiatos Today
Earlier this week, Starbucks surprised fans by launching its first new beverage of 2019, the Cinnamon Shortbread Latte, and today, it's impressing us once
by
Olivia Harrison
Starbucks
Attention Cookie Butter-Lovers: Starbucks' First New Drink O...
It's hard to imagine any culinary innovation that's equally as delicious as cookie butter, yet Starbucks has just taken a crack at making one. Today the
by
Olivia Harrison
Starbucks
Starbucks Has Two New Almond Milk Latte Offerings That Will Save ...
It may be a new year, but the plant-based beverage trend hasn't gone anywhere. How do we know? Today, Starbucks released two new ways to consume its
by
Olivia Harrison
Food News
Your Dunkin' Order Will Look A Little Different Starting Thi...
Well, Dunkin' Donuts fans, the time has finally come. This month, the company is making its rebrand to "Dunkin'" official by rolling out new packaging and
by
Olivia Harrison
Starbucks
Starbucks Is Bringing Back The Black & White Mocha Collection As ...
Just like you in that gold sequin dress, faux fur coat, and blinged out jewelry you're planning to wear to that New Year's Eve party, Starbucks is ringing
by
Olivia Harrison
Free Table
These Are The Merriest Christmas Day Food & Drink Deals
For those who celebrate Christmas, December 25 can be one of the merriest days of the year. However, it also has the potential to completely wear you out.
by
Olivia Harrison
Food News
Silk To Release Oat Milk, Proving The Milk Substitute Has Officia...
Oat milk completely changed the milk substitute game in 2018. So much so that it was fairly clear the beverage, unlike some of its other nut-based
by
Olivia Harrison
Starbucks
You Can Swap Eggnog For Milk In Any Starbucks Beverage & It'...
Every year, when the holiday season rolls around, Starbucks brings back several of its most beloved holiday-flavored beverages like the Peppermint Mocha
by
Olivia Harrison
Starbucks
Here's How To Get Free Starbucks This Weekend
Usually, as the words in the phrase suggest, happy hour lasts just one hour, however, Starbucks has long bucked that rule by offering customers regular
by
Olivia Harrison
Starbucks
Starbucks Continues World Domination By Opening Its Fourth Coffee...
Today, Starbucks announced the opening of its fourth Reserved Roastery, and this one is in New York City. The 23,000-square-foot space is located in
by
Olivia Harrison
Starbucks
Here's How To Get Free Starbucks Coffee Every Day In January
Starbucks just released new a gift that keeps on giving. Or, at least, it keeps on giving throughout the first month of the new year. Starbucks' new
by
Olivia Harrison
Free Table
Here's How To Get A Free Holiday Beverage At Starbucks Today
Though it's supposed to be the most wonderful time of year, the holiday season can also be a time when many of us are in constant need of a pick-me-up.
by
Olivia Harrison
Starbucks
Starbucks' First New Holiday Drink Of 2018 Is Anything But B...
Today, Starbucks is releasing its first new drink of the 2018 holiday season. The beverage is called the Juniper Latte, and it's quite a departure from
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
Dunkin' Is Now Offering Espresso Drinks — Here's How Yo...
Free. Coffee. We just wanted to lead with those words to help out anyone tempted to ignore the rest of this article in continued protest of the chain
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Gift Guides
The Perfect Mug For Every Single Person On Your Holiday Shopping ...
It's officially time to start holiday shopping, and that means figuring out the perfect thing to buy for everyone on your list — from your Marie
by
Cait Munro
