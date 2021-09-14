The $30 Amazon Cold Brew Maker That Breaks Even In Two Months

I got the 50oz size, which comes with the glass carafe, brew core, flavor mixer (more on this later), and pour lid. The first step is to measure out 15 tablespoons of coffee. This ended up being kind of tedious, so an easy solution is to measure out a little less than a cup of ground coffee (16tbsp = 1 cup). The next step is to fill up the carafe with five cups of water. I measured this out the first few times I made coffee in this, but now I just fill it up most of the way with filtered water from my fridge. (The capacity of the pitcher is just over six cups, so I just eyeball it a few inches from the top.) Once I screw the lid back on, I put it in the fridge — and now we wait.



As you can see above, the immediate result is rather unappetizing barely-opaque coffee. However, patience is a virtue, and within hours it started to more closely resemble a deep, rich brew. The next day, I had a pitcher of cold brew ready to go. Because the grounds are in the strainer core, you simply pour your brew over ice and are good to go — no annoying straining required. If you have flavors or syrups to add, once you remove the core, you can use the flavor mixer. Other than that, it's all set. The carafe makes about 4 servings of cold brew, more if you tend to add a lot of milk or cream.