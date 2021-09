The $30 Amazon Cold Brew Maker That Breaks Even In Two Months

I'm barely exaggerating when I say that a full 24 hours of slow-steepin' in the fridge produces the smoothest, tastiest coffee I've ever had. But don't just take my word for it; the Primula cold brew maker has racked up over 6,800 reviews, the majority of which are five stars. "I am a true coffee addict and I can tell you this way of prepping coffee is incredible both in flavor results and ease of use," reads one glowing testimony. "It saves money and makes better coffee than average coffee shop cold brew," writes another customer. "In my case, I spend about $12 on coffee beans per week with this cold brew maker. Translate that to coffee shop term, I'd spent about $17 on coffee per week. So this coffee maker breaks even in two months."Another reason I love the pitcher is that it makes clean-up a breeze. Unlike many other cold brew makers or DIY methods, you're not left with messy coffee grounds. To make cleanup easy and mess-free, the core has a bottom that screws off to dump grounds in your trash or compost bin . And, as an extra added bonus, it can also be used to steep tea! As one Amazon reviewer raved: "I use this for cold brewing tea, not coffee, but I have to say I’m in love. It is so easy to use, and easy to clean which is clutch bc I have physical limitations and easy cleaning makes it so useful for me! Having fresh cold brewed ice tea in my fridge at all times is great! Helping me stay hydrated! Definitely recommend!".All in all, I couldn't be happier with this cold brew maker. I was seriously impressed at how delicious the flavor was (I'm convinced that in a blind test, this would be just as good or better as a $7 bougie cold brew from my local coffee shop) and how easy it was to make and clean. I already am kind of obsessed with it, and I'm not even an intense coffee drinker! It's currently on sale for just under $30 on Amazon, so don't waste another moment before investing in this major upgrade. Your taste buds (and wallet) will be glad you did.