16 Bins That Make Countertop Compost Look Cute

Everything from leftover produce to paper towels and even pet hair can be turned into soil, instead of winding up in a landfill — all we have to do is put it into a container that isn't our trash can. Plus, with more and more cities offering curbside pick-up or drop-off spots, composting at home is easier than ever. And even if your city doesn't offer it, you may be able to find a local private company that will do monthly or weekly pick-ups for a fee. (Just be sure to check and see how COVID-19 has affected these services .) If you have a yard and are feeling ambitious, you can start your own compost pile outback — but, for those stuck in outside-oasis-less living spaces, a countertop bin is a great place to start.