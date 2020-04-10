16 Bins That Make Countertop Compost Look Cute

Some are as simple as containers crafted from odor-neutralizing metal, while others offer the bells and whistles of carbon filters or biodegradable liners. Some can be stored in the freezer, while others are built to be hidden below the sink or displayed right out on the counter. But most surprisingly, there are more than a few pretty chic styles out there — and we've rounded 16 of them up ahead. Scroll on for our favorite bins that manage to make compost look cute.