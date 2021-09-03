To grind or not to grind? That is the question...in the world of stay-at-home coffee brewing. Pre-ground coffee makes for a quick and easy morning cup, but whole bean fanatics stand by the fresh full-bodied flavor of GIY (grind it yourself) blends. If you're dipping your toes into the world of coffee grinders and want to find your perfect match — blade types, price points, sizes, etc. — then this slideshow is for you.
These bean machines can start at as low as $20 and skyrocket into the thousands for the pros. They come in two main grinding types: burr and blade. The burrs lie on the fancier side of the coffee spectrum with powerful, coffee-bean-obliterating mills that create a fine and consistent grind. Blades, while typically more affordable, use blender-like mechanics that can sometimes result in a less uniform grind.
While true coffee pros would get gritty (no pun intended) over which grinders really reign supreme, we did our casual-coffee-people due diligence to curate a reliable list of seven that more than get the job done — according to reviewers with impeccably ground coffee, of course. Get ready to rise and grind with the best grinders we've got lined up for you ahead.
