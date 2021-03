9 Iced-Coffee Makers That Bring The Café To You

What does iced coffee mean to you? For passionate sippers, spring isn't officially sprung until the cold brew is a-flowing. For others, it's just coffee that happens to be cold. Whichever side you're on, there's some common ground to this seasonal coffee category: it's overpriced. Ordering a Venti iced oat milk latte "every once in a while" is all fun and fancy-free — that is, until the barista knows your name and you've suddenly spent well over the equivalent of your monthly Netflix bill in a week's worth of chilled brew. Our unsolicited advice for saving some extra cash this spring through summer? Buy a really good iced-coffee or cold-brew maker to DIY at home.