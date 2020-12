Why Two Corporate Attorneys Moved Across The Country To Open A Coffee Shop

It's funny how Sip & Sonder came into existence. We are both practicing attorneys, and we met working at our first law firm in New York. When you're working as an attorney at a big Wall Street law firm, it's pretty busy — you're working around the clock, burning the midnight oil. I was passionate about the law but knew that there was something else. I think that's something we all can relate to no matter what our age is, but especially in our twenties, where you're doing something, but you're always wondering: Is this it? Shanita felt that as well. Just meeting as two coworkers and learning that about one another allowed us to have the time to develop and communicate with each other about what our passions were outside of the law. We gave each other the time and patience to figure that out.Right up until Sip & Sonder, I personally was feeling like, This can't be it. I'm working around the clock, I don't see my family and friends, I live and eat dinner and breakfast at the firm. This isn't it. I think that desperation and that patience of communication, long story short, led to us realizing we had these passions outside of the law that were actually so well-aligned. Shanita has a deep passion for coffee, which is the crux of our business, and I'm into space and production, so that's how Sip & Sonder was born.In the beginning, because we had those passions that were so aligned, we were able to put pen to paper and start drafting through a business plan and looking at everything from location and our market to our competitors in the area. We chose Inglewood because we did a lot of work within that space through our nonprofit, LA Black Investors Club , so we already had the connection to the community. We wanted to see how we could be more involved here and work with the community to build something more.Because there are so many moving parts when you're starting a business, you have to identify all of them and then come up with a plan of attack for each. There are those more logistical, operational aspects, and then there's "what do we stand for?" That's something that can be easy to lose sight of, but it's also something that requires a lot of attention if you're trying to build an actual brand. If you're a consumer-facing brand, consumer confidence in who you are is everything; consumers have great memories. We are consumers, so we know all the ways we think about the brands we love and the brands we don't. We had to think about what it is about those brands we love and the reasons that we love them and then think about how that connects to the business that we have. That's something that's separate from the financing, construction, and hands-on operations. It's that broader, ephemeral, intangible, existential stuff that's also super important and ever-evolving.When we embarked on the process and got our space in 2017, we were like, "Okay, in five months, by the end of the year, we'll be able to open." Then as each of those targets crept up, we were like, "Okay, we'll push it three months. We'll push it five months." Now, in retrospect, it's so funny that we really thought we were going to open the space in three months, but it's that idea of not really having fully appreciated all the things it takes as well as all of the delays that are inevitable with certain timelines.