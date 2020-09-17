The Founder Of This Inclusive Jewelry Brand Wants You To Leave Your “Amazon Mindset” At The Door

How did you come to change your mind? The branding is amazing. Your website is so appealing and the Instagram photos are beautiful.

Oh, it's my employees. I have ten full-time employees and two part-time employees. I hired creative people who think like that because I wouldn't be able to do that by myself.



I also want people to know that even though we have grown a lot, we're not as big an operation as some of our corporate competitors. I want people to be nice to my employees and to my customer care representatives. Sometimes people come to us with this Amazon mindset, but we're not set up like that. Every nice message really counts and every mean one hits. I have two people who are answering emails now, and I want people to realize that behind our brand are human faces so be nice to them.