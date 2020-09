The Founder Of This Inclusive Jewelry Brand Wants You To Leave Your “Amazon Mindset” At The Door

That's a hard question. Every day is a challenge. The small business owner has so many problems every day. I can never really take time off . I do not have someone who can do my job while I am on vacation. It's difficult to balance and take time off. I want to grow my business, respond fast to customers, and not miss opportunities, so it's a challenge to not check emails while I am not working.For me, as a person who did not grow up in a capitalist system, it was also particularly challenging to see how much I needed to invest in branding . For a long time, I didn't even want to create the brand. I was like, "Oh if the designs are good, people will buy them." Mostly through friends and word of mouth, I learned I needed an actual brand. I thought I could just make good merchandise and it would sell, but no. The merchandise is responsible for less than half of the success. I had to change my mindset that I'm not just selling the goods. A clever business is more about the brand, its values, and how you present and package yourself. For me, that was a very unusual switch since I did not grow up in this culture.