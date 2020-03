Yeah, that is our goal for now. It really just depends on whether or not we can weather the storm for the next however many months. Most of our revenue has been coming from our retail shop, but we also have a B2B division where we do all the build-outs and maintenance for Sweetgreen stores and companies like Facebook and Google. We'll do consultations. We'll do interior design things, we'll maintain your plants, we’ll do rentals. But all of our existing clients have been super kind and given us a warning saying, ‘hey, like we have to shut this down now, because we're getting hit pretty hard, too.’ So the past few weeks have been absolutely brutal. Luckily enough, we have a big enough following on our social media accounts , where we've kind of just been like, hey, like, this is what's happening, we need your support, and our community has really come through for us and rallied. Which is really cool to see that we have this community backing us. We’re sold out of all our small plant inventory at the store. But besides the online portion, which is still pretty small compared to the rest of our businesses, we're not certain where this is going to take us the next few months.