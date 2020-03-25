Since some of us are sitting home, what’s a good plant to invest in right now that maybe needs a little more care?

There's so many it all really boils down to what kind of light you have. If you get a lot of direct sunlight, I would recommend a monstera or a fiddle leaf fig. They’re the ones that people tend to have the most problems with but really want. If you do get a fiddle, during this time, you can actually spend a lot more time pruning or wiping down the leaves every now and then, because it does accumulate dust. The leaves are actually like solar panels, so if it's dusty, then it's not as efficient as photosynthesis. I would also say right now is a good time to start potting your plants at home and getting your hands dirty, exposing yourself to some good bacteria in the soil, and having a little fun. And it is very therapeutic. It has been proven to lower stress levels.