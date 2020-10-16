This Startup Founder Is De-Stigmatizing Periods One Menstrual Cup At A Time

You all did create a truly beautiful product, which is unexpected for a period cup. On the opposite end of that, what has been your biggest business win?

I would say pitching to Target in only our second year of business was definitely one of the proudest moments of my career. Target has always been our dream retailer. When we were debating back and forth on packaging design, what we kept coming back to is that it had to be Target-worthy. We knew it had to be beautiful and be something that would resonate with Target customers.

d

The way that it came about is my husband, who is also co-founder, joined me at a trade show in Florida that was essentially speed dating with retailers. We pitched to 26 retailers in 48 hours, and one of them was a Target buyer. You can imagine how nervous we were. I had only pitched one other major retail buyer previous to that — I won't name who it is, but that buyer was very closed-minded to cups and a bit stone-faced so I had no idea what to expect. To our surprise, that Target buyer was not only a progressive thinker who was all for sustainable products but a big menstrual cup fan herself. She'd been passing different cups all around the office for her coworkers to try so she gave us great feedback on what we could change in our packaging to make it more shelf-ready for the retail consumers. She was so gracious, friendly, and encouraging. I thought I was a big fan of Target before interacting with her, but it just cemented that Target was exactly who we wanted to partner with.



So you can imagine our excitement when we got invited to Minnesota for live reviews, which meant that we got to do a follow-up meeting with the buyer for about 20 minutes. There was a point in that interview where she looked up at us and she said, "I have looked at a lot of cups and I really think your brand is best positioned to take the cup mainstream." I just wanted to pinch myself because we had been deliberate about what we wanted — we wanted it to speak to a mainstream consumer and we wanted it to be Target-worthy. Now, here she is saying, "Out of all the competitors, your brand stands out. We want you in Target." It was incredibly validating as an entrepreneur and our sales have been even better than expected with Target. We were able to launch exclusively the next year nationwide in all Target stores and it catapulted us.