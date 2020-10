This Startup Founder Is De-Stigmatizing Periods One Menstrual Cup At A Time

The spark for Saalt really started when I had a phone call with my husband's aunt in Venezuela, and the situation there is pretty dire . She was describing a scenario that we're all a little bit more familiar with now where she just couldn't get anything on grocery shelves, so no hygiene items, no food, no diapers and formula for the children, let alone things like pads and tampons . I have five daughters and that really got me thinking and led me to a lot of research on what reusable options were out there. I thought, what would I do in that situation? That's when I was first introduced to the period cup, and I was immediately sold on the benefits — it's clean, nontoxic, you can wear it for 12 hours at a time, sleep with it in, it's comfortable, and it can last for 10 years. I thought where has this been my whole life? Why haven't I tried this option before?So I bought several to try out, and I just couldn't find one that met all my ideal criteria and fit well with my anatomy so I roped my husband into helping me custom design a new model with a 3D CAD system. We got to creating what we hoped would be the perfect cup that would be great for beginners and a mainstream consumer. We had 14 iterations of design to get the design right. Working with the factory that creates our cup, it was a $20,000 investment to etch the design, so I remember that being a pretty big moment for us to say, "Okay, do we feel confident enough in this minimum viable product that it's going to catch on that we can make this investment?" So there's certainly a lot of risks when you go the entrepreneur route. There's plenty of investments that we've had in the past that either go well or don't go so well. You just learned to take on that risk and you learn to live with uncertainty. So we did, we thought that it was a good design, and we're so grateful that it caught on well.We did create a focus group to help us launch our business. We gave them all free products. We asked them to test the products and see what they liked. It was a focus group of a thousand members on a private Facebook group, and we asked them all sorts of questions from branding and imagery to, "Do you like this copy or this copy? Do you like these colors?" We would AB test all these questions, and try to find what would resonate with our consumer. Once we had our branding mapped out, we had our product, we had our packaging, and so forth, that focus group acted as a platform for us so that when we launched our website in February of 2018, we were able to launch it with a little bit of a bang. We weren't just completely silent because we had people opening the packaging on Instagram, doing unboxing experiences, and sharing with their friends. So it really worked well for us to be able to share that startup journey with our consumer base. We found that we created some really good ambassadors because of it.