Trying To Find Affordable Child Care Is Not The Job I Wanted

We knew this was a temporary set-up, as my mom and dad planned to spend winters in the South, and so I had already made arrangements for my son to attend a YMCA daycare with a January start date. The program costs about $15,600 a year, more than the $10,000 annual average for center-based care. We couldn’t afford it, but I figured it might be worth the huge sacrifice if I could work more hours. Except, the open spot at the YMCA never materialized, and as a result, since my parents left, I’ve barely had time to work. Our savings have dwindled to zero and my partner’s paycheck is barely enough to cover our expenses. This wasn’t unheard of when I was childless, but I was not prepared for the shame and fear I feel struggling financially as a parent.