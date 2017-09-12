If you're a person who gets periods, chances are good that the first time you had one wasn't exactly a breeze. For many of us, it happens in the most inopportune places — including at school.
Kristin Heavner, a middle school teacher in Southgate, MI, knows all too well the panic that can come with getting your period and not having immediate access to pads or tampons. That's why she came up with "menstruation care packs" that she distributes to students at her school who may get a surprise period during class.
Heavner posted a photo of one of the packs to her Facebook page, writing that she has been using old makeup bags to "make 'menstruation care packs' for my students who start their periods unexpectedly."
As you can imagine, "in middle school this happens A LOT."
"I put a few pads in the bag and a couple tampons and panty liners, and I also add a few prewrapped disposable wipes," she explained. "The students know that they can come ask, and they get a really pretty bag with their needed supplies inside."
Heavner tells Refinery29 that she has been making her care packs since last year, though she has been supplying students with menstrual products for much longer.
"I just did it because I teach middle school, and a lot of times students get their first period here, and they don't have supplies because they weren't expecting it, or their cycles aren't regular at all so they are unprepared," she says.
We're sure we're not the only ones who wish our teachers had been this thoughtful and generous.
"Sure, the office has pads for students, but once you've already figured out that there is an issue, the last thing you want to do is head to the office wait in line, ask for what you need, walk back to the bathroom, etc. I am right across from the bathroom and that makes it much more convenient than having to go all the way to the office," she pointed out in her Facebook post.
"I make sure to tell them to take as much as they may need for the whole day. I make a point to ask if they need more to take home."
