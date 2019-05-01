Skip navigation!
Guide To That Time Of The Month
Women's Health News
When Is Pregnancy Detectable?
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
How Important Is Diet When Treating Endometriosis?
Cory Stieg
May 1, 2019
Running
Does Running Make Your Period Go Away?
Cory Stieg
Apr 29, 2019
Body
Tilted Uteruses: Everything You Ever Wanted To Know
Cory Stieg
Apr 11, 2019
Body
Where Does Vaginal Odor Come From & What Should You Do About It?
Most of us have been conditioned to believe that any odor that comes from the lower half of the body is humiliating — and that includes farts, feet, and
by
Cory Stieg
Body
What It Means If You Get 2 Periods In 1 Month
If you're someone who menstruates, getting your period can often feel like one more annoying task you get to scratch off your monthly checklist of chores.
by
Cory Stieg
Sex
There Are A Lot Of Good Reasons To Masturbate On Your Period
How you feel during your period can vary from period to period. One month you might feel crampy and bloated and want to curl up in bed — other months,
by
Erika W. Smith
Body
A Movie About Periods Just Won An Oscar & It's Not Just A Wi...
When a group of feminist high school students at Oakwood School in North Hollywood first learned about the taboo surrounding menstruation in developing
by
Cory Stieg
Body
Everything You Need To Know About Your Fallopian Tubes
For people with ovaries and uteruses, the fallopian tubes might seem like another accessory in the bouquet of reproductive organs that make up a human's
by
Cory Stieg
Body
Kate Beckinsale Hospitalized With Ruptured Ovarian Cyst
Kate Beckinsale shared photos of herself in the hospital over the weekend, because she suffered a ruptured ovarian cyst. "Turns out a ruptured ovarian
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
How Working Out With A Tampon In Can Backfire
You made it to your CrossFit class, despite your horrible period cramps. You even wore your period underwear just in case your tampon leaks. And yet, in
by
Cory Stieg
Sex
Julianne Hough Got Real About Painful Sex With Endometriosis
In a new interview with Women’s Health, Julianne Hough spoke about how she handles one of the common but less-discussed symptoms of endometriosis:
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
Is Seed Cycling The Answer To All Your Period Problems?
The list of offbeat treatments people are willing to use in the name of period relief range from using essential oils, to sitting on a vaginal steamer,
by
Cory Stieg
Body
It's Totally Normal To Get Hot Flashes Before Your Period
If you're under "a certain age" and have ever gotten a hot flash, you know two things. First, you've discovered that when they hit, they hit hard —
by
Sarah Jacoby
Wellness
Why Does Gas Hurt Sometimes?
Sometimes your farts smell, sometimes they're loud, and, yes, sometimes they hurt. But the one thing farts are not (or, at least, shouldn't be) is
by
Cory Stieg
Body
6 Reasons You Could Be Spotting Before Your Period
What would life even be if your period didn't throw you a curveball every once in a while? Sometimes it's early, sometimes it's late. And, when things get
by
Sarah Jacoby
Movies
Feel-Good Movies That Will Leave You Warm & Fuzzy
Sometimes, we go to the movies to challenge ourselves. For a few hours, we're confronted with different, difficult lives. Watching hardship after hardship
by
Elena Nicolaou
Wellness
Here's Why Your Period Blood Smells
From enigmatic PMS symptoms to an erratic poop schedule, your period throws some real curveballs at your body. One that is less talked about but still
by
Sara Coughlin
Body
What Does It Mean If You Pee Blood?
They say that you can tell a lot about your health by looking at the color of your pee: Clear to pale yellow means you're hydrated, and amber to brown
by
Cory Stieg
Body
6 Reasons Your Period Is Late (Other Than Pregnancy)
Periods may be annoying, but at least they're predictable — sort of. If yours is a little delayed this cycle, and you're not trying to get pregnant
by
Sarah Jacoby
Health News
A 10th State Just Eliminated The Tampon Tax
On Election Day, Nevada residents had the option to remove the 6.85% sales tax on menstrual products, aka the "tampon tax." About 56.7% of voters elected
by
Cory Stieg
Body
Can You Get Pregnant Right Before Your Period?
Figuring out when you're ovulating, when your fertile window is, and when you're least fertile can often feel as foreign and confusing as interpreting the
by
Cory Stieg
Body
These Period Tracking Apps Will Make Your Time-Of-The-Month A Tot...
There’s an app for that. And, by "that" we mean your period. In my perfect period app, Judy Blume would pop up on my phone screen and remind me to clip
by
LadyBits
Body
What Would Happen If You Accidentally Had Sex With A Tampon In?
When you have your period, a quickie can turn into an oopsie pretty fast. You're so fired up to have sex that you don't even think about the fact that you
by
Cory Stieg
Body
Is It Normal For Your Gums To Bleed More Around Your Period?
Leading up to your period, you expect to see and deal with blood when you go to the bathroom — that's just a fact of life. But you might be surprised if
by
Cory Stieg
Body
CBD Vaginal Suppositories Are A Thing — But Are They Safe?
These days, it seems like people claim cannabidiol (aka CBD) will cure pretty much any health concern or bodily ailment you're dealing with. Got anxiety?
by
Cory Stieg
Guide To That Time Of The Month
How Giving Birth Can Mess With Your Period
After you give birth, it's safe to say that many things in your life change, including your body. And while your normal routine has turned upside down for
by
Cory Stieg
Body
What Happens To Your Period Blood If You Miss A Month?
If you use your imagination, getting your period is a lot like emptying out the lint trap inside of a clothes dryer, only the lint trap is your uterus and
by
Cory Stieg
Health Trends
Here's How Wellness Bloggers Are Rebranding Periods
At first scroll, Los Angeles-based blogger Lee Tilghman's feed, aka @leefromamerica, has all the makings of a millennial wellness influencer. You'll find
by
Cory Stieg
Spirit
Why It Feels So Cool When Your Period Coincides With The Full Moon
As uncomfortable (or inconvenient or heavy or unpredictable or laundry-resistant) as periods can be, they're still viewed as sacred within certain Wiccan
by
Sara Coughlin
Sex Tips
I Free-Bled On A $369 Period Sex Blanket To See If It's Wort...
Have you ever had period sex on top of a very small towel and wished that you had something better? Well, Thinx (yes, the same company that creates
by
Kasandra Brabaw
