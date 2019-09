Is Seed Cycling The Answer To All Your Period Problems?

Broadly speaking, yes, certain ways of eating can alter hormone levels and affect your menstrual cycle, Grassi says. "Hormones are dependent on dietary fat ," she says. "Sometimes if a woman doesn't eat enough fat, for example, it can alter or stop her menstrual cycle." On the flip side, eating a diet that is predominately from high-glycemic index foods may interfere with your cycle regularity, she says. While diet is one factor to consider if you're managing hormonal issues, there's not one diet or food that's ideal for everyone. If you have questions about your own concerns, it's best to talk to your doctor or healthcare provider before trying anything.