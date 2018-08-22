Knowing where she is in her cycle helps Baggs make big life decisions and deal with times of transition. Recently she was working at an acupuncture clinic, and realized that the job was draining, so she intentionally put in her two weeks just as she was ovulating. "During ovulation, we have the most energy, so it's time for us to take action," she says. After ovulation is the luteal phase, which is "definitely a time for getting organized, getting focused, wrapping things up in your cycle to come," she says. She tied up loose ends and let colleagues know she was leaving. Then, at the end of her cycle, it was time to shed. "It's perfect if you can align your cycle with ending things in your life," she says "It's that much easier energetically and spiritually, because you're in the mode of shedding."