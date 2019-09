But we don't always have energy for a Best Picture-winning film that'll leave us feeling like hollowed-out melons. The Favourite is good , but it's also deeply bleak, and it won't leave you feeling happier about the world. So, occasionally, we need a movie to lift us up , make us laugh, and leave us feeling like the world is not actually such a grim place after all . According to the feel-good movie genre, we live in a world where Parisian waitresses can touch people's lives through quirky and anonymous acts of kindness; a world when strangers are sweet and full of happy surprises; a world where coincidence always swoops in to make life better.