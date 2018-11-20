Skip navigation!
Best Watches
Movies
The Most Feel-Good Movies On Netflix
Elena Nicolaou
Fashion
Disney Just Closed Out Mickey's 90th Birthday With A Super Limited Collab
Ray Lowe
Nov 20, 2018
TV Shows
R29 Binge Club:
Alias Grace
Season 1 Recaps
Ariana Romero
Nov 3, 2017
TV Shows
Every Time
Outlander
Proved It Shows The Best Sex On TV
Elena Nicolaou
Oct 16, 2017
Fashion
You Can Take A Selfie With This Marc Jacobs Smartwatch
Marc Jacobs wants you to get connected. On Wednesday, the designer released his first foray into wearables (and trust us, you will actually want to wear
Channing Hargrove
TV Shows
These Shows Will Get You Through
Game Of Thrones
Withdrawal
Though the internet would have you believing otherwise, there actually are some people who aren't absolutely obsessed with Game of Thrones. These
Elena Nicolaou
Movies
This Is The True Story Behind Aaron Sorkin's New "Poker Prin...
After watching the trailer for the new movie Molly's Game starring Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba, it's hard to believe anything that glamorous could be
Kathryn Lindsay
Fashion
These "Relatable" Gucci Memes Are Hilarious
Collection after sparkly, eccentric Gucci collection, Alessandro Michele has proven he's not one to take the expected route when it comes to fashion.
Ana Colon
TV Shows
Even Lady Gaga Watches Guilty Pleasure TV
Lady Gaga is a larger-than-life superstar, but that doesn't mean the singer-actress-fashion plate can't enjoy some ordinary guilty pleasures, just like
Aly Semigran
World News
Ex-U.N. General Assembly President Bought Rolex Watches, Basketba...
A former president of the United Nations General Assembly is accused of accepting more than $1 million in bribes as part of a yearslong corruption
Torey Van Oot
Home
Couch Binge-Watches Will Never Be The Same Again
We work hard for our money. But sometimes we take it a little too far, like when the week's so long we look in the mirror and our nerves are basically a
Chloe Daley
New York
Your Favorite Thing About Summer Just Got An R29 Makeover
Feel that heat radiating off of every concrete surface? Smell that unmistakable scent of a neighbor's BBQ in the air? Yep, it's summertime in the city.
Lily di Costanzo
Tech
Here Are All The Celebs Sporting Apple Watches So Far
The Apple Watch doesn't ship for another week, but a growing collection of celebrities are already showing them off on Instagram. VIPs...when did "normal"
Christina Bonnington
Shopping
18 Ways We're Resolving To Be On Time In 2015
We can't even count the number of instances we've been late for a very important date. But, unlike the White Rabbit, we have a nasty habit of arriving
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
Retro Obsessives Need To See This New Accessories Collab
While some mid-century staples have yet to resurface (sorry, poodle skirts), other '50s mainstays are being reimagined in all kinds of modern collections
Banu Ibrahim
Shopping
Is This The New #ArmParty?
We have a million and one ways to tell time these days — our phones, cable boxes, microwaves, and computer screens, to name a few. So, you’d think
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
22 Super-Stunning Timepieces For Perfect Punctuality
News flash: Fashionably late ain’t so fashionable anymore. These days, punctuality is all the rage, which means now’s the time to snag a super-chic
Ali Hoffman
Shopping
La Mer: Never Boring, Not On Our Watch
You could be that girl with the classic, gold timepiece that complements just about any outfit, whether casual or fancy. Or, you could let your wrist make
Sarah Wasilak
Designers
Givenchy Is Skipping Couture Season (Again), Designing Watches In...
You'd think one year out of the spotlight would be more than enough, but Givenchy's Riccardo Tisci has decided to sit out couture season yet again due
Lexi Nisita
Mens
Yes! Miansai Is Now Making Watches (And They're Really Good)
We can't get enough of super-talented accessories designer Michael Saiger. From inspiring us with his creative space in an exclusive tour of his Design
Erica Chou
Los Angeles
About Time! Build A Rad Custom Watch At The Grove
Counting down the days until spring? Same here! And, if you're like us, you're already stocking up on swimsuits and working on that base tan. But, just
Jessica Zech
San Francisco
Time Out! TOKYObay’s Lookbook Has Us Psyched For Spring
We’re always tickled to check out local watch and jewelry line TOKYObay’s new sleek styles. When we heard a collaboration with Jennie Lodge (the
Emma Neville
Shopping
Watch This: Now You Can Wear Instagram On Your Wrist
It's no secret that we Refinery29ers love us some Instagram, but we've officially taken our image-sharing appreciation to a whole new level — in the
Us
Shopping
Cuteness You Can Count On: Adorable Betsey Johnson Watches
Have you ever looked down at your plain gold wristwatch and thought, "Sure, this is cute, but it could really use a rhinestone-crusted sugar skull or
Leeann Duggan
Shopping
Time For An Upgrade: Swatch Unveils Some Classy New Tickers
If it's possible for wrists to swoon, that's probably what ours would have done upon seeing Swatch's newest release, The Classic Collection. The six new
Kimberly Wang
San Francisco
Snazz Up Your Wrist With Your Favorite Instagram Snaps!
Is it just us or is everyone finding some way to slap a snap on a product these days? We get it, Instagram is the new social media du jour, but whether
Angela Tafoya
Shopping
150 Fall Watches You Can Afford
Thanks to La Mer Collections and its charming line of beyond-stunning watches, you can count us to be fashionably on time all season. With a trove of
Us
Shopping
Watch It! 65 Rad Timepieces Starting At Just $15
Just when you thought stacking was just for bracelets, RumbaTime pops up with its color-drenched, accessory-worthy watches. Available in every hue from
Us
Mens
Baller Status: Celebrate The Miami Heat's Win With A $42,400 Watch
Did you celebrate the Heat's championship win a bit too hard this weekend? Us too. Our voices are sore from cheering on LeBron and our bank account is
Sarah St. Lifer
Shopping
Get Utility-Chic With These Overstated Watches
These heavy-duty watches are deep-sea-diver chic that will last you long after the water freezes over. Xhileration Round Bracelet Watches, $12.99,
Us
Los Angeles
Time Out! Christina Ricci Wore A Dress Made Of Watches?
It's no wonder Christina Ricci arrived on time for last night's MTV Movie Awards. The pint-sized actress, clad in Christian Siriano, would've had no
Sarah St. Lifer
