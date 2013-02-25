We’re always tickled to check out local watch and jewelry line TOKYObay’s new sleek styles. When we heard a collaboration with Jennie Lodge (the local lady behind blog Going West) was in store for its latest lookbook — our interests grew even fonder. The shots are full of bright, inspired shots of Jennie sporting TOKYObay’s spanking-new line of watches and wrist baubles. Dreamy and delicious pops of bright florals and pastel confections are set as the backdrop. Besides highlighting the whimsical designs, those backgrounds are also responsible for our now-serious macaron craving.
While springtime is no doubt the time to embrace all things dainty, pastel, and girly, TOKYObay’s collection has something for everyone — from the simple and subtle boyfriend look to the playful neon iterations. Take a quick gander at this teaser pic and be sure to check out the full lookbook here.
Photo: Courtesy of TOKYOBay
