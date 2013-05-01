Skip navigation!
Emma Neville
Styling Tips
Perfect Outfit: An Effortless Summer Look From An S.F. Blogging Babe!
Emma Neville
May 1, 2013
San Francisco
Purr Genius: Oakland To Host Internet Cat Video Festival
Emma Neville
Apr 29, 2013
Shopping
13 Tote Bags To Take You Anywhere This Summer!
Emma Neville
Apr 29, 2013
Celebrity Style
Zuck's Older Sis Talks
Start-Ups
, Escaping Tech, And...C...
There's no denying that sharing a last name with Silicon Valley's It Man Mark Zuckerberg can have its drawbacks, but older sis Randi Zuckerberg has
by
Emma Neville
San Francisco
Grab A Slice Of Paris In S.F. With This Supersized Macaroon Cake
There's something about the word "supersized" that makes us run for the hills — a consequence of watching those unappetizing scenes from Super Size
by
Emma Neville
San Francisco
Beat The S.F. Heat At This Week's Coolest Shindigs!
Sure, your plans for this heat wave might have consisted of slurping popsicles porch-side and sneaking in an hour of sunbathing or two, but that was
by
Emma Neville
Tech
S.F. Girl By Bay Makes Us Design (H)app-y!
Ever wish you could tap into your favorite blog’s wisdom, advice, or recommendations on the fly? Take the ridiculously lovely and design-driven site
by
Emma Neville
San Francisco
The AAU Guests You Don’t Want To Miss! Hint: It's Max And Lubov A...
Let’s put it this way, S.F.’s Academy of Art University doesn't mess around when it comes to its graduation fashion show and awards ceremony. Last
by
Emma Neville
Styling Tips
Printed Matter: 3 Chic & Easy Outfits With The Must-Have Pant
With warmer temps on lock, cutoffs and maxi skirts are stealing the show. We happen to love a good underdog story, so we're sticking to the trusty
by
Emma Neville
San Francisco
15 Collared Blouses Perfect For 9-To-5 And Beyond
Who says a collared shirt needs to register as either stuffy or snobby? If you ask us, these seemingly prim pieces are the ticket to take you from a
by
Emma Neville
Entertainment
Hang With A Lumineer Lady From Your Couch — Today!
Didn’t act in time to score a ticket to The Lumineers sure-to-be-awesome concert at the Greek Theatre tonight? It’s okay. Sadly, neither did we, but
by
Emma Neville
Tech
Meet Mosey: Your New Best Friend For Day-Trip Planning
Once upon a time, social sites like Yelp were our go-tos for dinner-date or retail-trip planning, but after one too many hairy experiences, we’re on
by
Emma Neville
Shopping
25 Wild Animal-Printed Threads To Covet Now!
When it comes to animal prints, the line between cheesy and chic isn't all that easy to...well, spot. One leopard embellishment gone wrong and you've
by
Emma Neville
San Francisco
Get Out And About With These Stellar S.F. Events!
Sure, Mad Men and Game Of Thrones recently made their big TV comebacks, and yes, we’re guilty of epic catch-up marathons, but c’mon people, the
by
Emma Neville
Shopping
Take To The Streets In These 15 Oxford Stunners!
Call us traditionalists, but the oxford shoe is a time-honored classic in our book. With the ability to turn any outfit into a street-smart look, this
by
Emma Neville
San Francisco
Beklina Takes The Cake, Er, Bag For The Best Sale This Week!
Darling e-shop Beklina always captivates our attention with its ever-evolving spread of designer duds from Lizzie Fortunato, Rachel Comey, and Micaela
by
Emma Neville
San Francisco
5 Local Events To Daydream About Now!
It's nearing mid-April, which means we're officially caught up in a spring-meets-summer haze. So, if cloudless skies have you drooling out the window,
by
Emma Neville
Designers
We're Coveting The Coast Thanks To Lotfi's Latest Sea-Splashed Lo...
With our sights set on sunny escapades to the sea, local label Lotfi has once again created a lookbook to make any ocean-breeze-loving S.F. lady swoon!
by
Emma Neville
San Francisco
Leave Your Hoodie At The (Gallery) Door: Why Tech And Art Don't Mix
You would think that in our creative-gadget times, collaborations between art and tech would be aplenty. Sadly, as a recent New York Times article
by
Emma Neville
San Francisco
DODOcase Rings In Its B-Day With An Awesome Sale And Giveaway!
In this city, gussying up our gadgets is as much a practicality as it is a way to add some much-needed style onto our techie accessories. So, of course,
by
Emma Neville
San Francisco
Sign Us Up: A Rad Roster Of Events Happening This Week!
First things first, if anyone else is suffering from the same Cadbury-egg-induced hangover that we are, well, we feel for you. And, while the Monday
by
Emma Neville
Shopping
20 Getaway-Worthy Botanical Prints To Bust Out This Spring!
Let’s face it, we won't be leisurely reclining against lush lotus or big banana leaves anytime soon. Even so, there are plenty of ways to mimic the
by
Emma Neville
Tech
It's Official: We're Entering The Gilded Age Of Tricked-Out Tech HQs
It’s no secret that here in gadget-landia working for one of the techie trifecta companies — Apple, Google, or Facebook — comes with an all-star
by
Emma Neville
Tech
WideAngle Helps Us Make Sense Of Social Media
Between our Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Vine, and you-name-it accounts, sometimes our days can feel like a blur of social-media madness — especially
by
Emma Neville
Styling Tips
1 Piece, 3 Ways: Perk Up Your Parka This Spring
Here in S.F., we're always looking for ways to reinvent our favorite layer-savvy anchor pieces. Which brings us to our staple of the season: the parka,
by
Emma Neville
Designers
Support Through Design: The 2Bandits’ Leo Project
We'll jump on any opportunity to admire the rustic-cool jewelry of Tamar Wider’s line The 2Bandits. Need proof? Her recent lookbook had us practically
by
Emma Neville
San Francisco
Where To Party & Play In The Bay This Week — We've Got 5 Ideas!
While our week might not be panning out to look like Spring Breakers’-style fun, we’ve got a host of local happenings that put shame to piña
by
Emma Neville
San Francisco
Yippee! A Sweater Sale For All Seasons
While it is certainly borderline sandals and popsicle weather here in S.F., as seasoned City by the Bay dwellers we know that investing in cozy knitwear
by
Emma Neville
Tech
What Does Your Fave Instagram Filter Say About You? Find Out!
Are you a color-crazy Hefe or a wannabe Wes Anderson Earlybird? Do you have any idea what we’re talking about? Chances are, in our Instagram-saturated
by
Emma Neville
Designers
This Bauble Series Takes "Of The Month" Clubs To A New Level
We’re longtime adorers of Oakland-based jewelry ace and aficionado Kate Ellen of Kate Ellen Metals, but her latest venture takes our awe to the next
by
Emma Neville
