With our sights set on sunny escapades to the sea, local label Lotfi has once again created a lookbook to make any ocean-breeze-loving S.F. lady swoon! And, because it is no secret that typical Bay Area summers by the shore tend to be a wee bit, er, freezing, Lotfi’s winter ’13 threads could not be more fitting — literally.
Designer Shara Lotfi has been on our radar for her locally made, environmentally friendly, and stunning designs that she and husband Chris Koehler collaborate effortlessly on. And, this lookbook is no exception. Set against the dramatic Pacific coastline, the playful fall skirts and shifts are utterly and completely Cali-centric. “I was thinking about the ocean at night,” says designer Shara Lotfi. “We came up with another, darker version of the wave print and the rest of the prints were all inspired by bioluminescence.”
We particularly love the balance of geometric and functional prints and more organic, nature-based ones, all of which are awash in shades of neutrals, with some pops of lavender and maroon in there, as well. Peruse these serene seaside snaps after the jump, and be prepared to have Lotfi’s lovely looks in your head for the rest of the day — or season!