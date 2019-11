In need of a mid-week pick-me-up? Well, thank your lucky stars there are two stellar online sales going down this week to spice things up. One comes courtesy of S.F. treasure trove BellJar — the Mission boutique is making room for new additions by offering major moola off winter styles. The other? E-tailer Beklina is slashing its pretty Pendleton (swoon!) pieces. Both of these adored online shops are tickling our discount fancies in a big way, with 50% off selected merch over at BellJar — onlinein-store, and then 45% offPendleton pieces over at Beklina (enter code 45pen2).