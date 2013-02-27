In need of a mid-week pick-me-up? Well, thank your lucky stars there are two stellar online sales going down this week to spice things up. One comes courtesy of S.F. treasure trove BellJar — the Mission boutique is making room for new additions by offering major moola off winter styles. The other? E-tailer Beklina is slashing its pretty Pendleton (swoon!) pieces. Both of these adored online shops are tickling our discount fancies in a big way, with 50% off selected merch over at BellJar — online and in-store, and then 45% off all Pendleton pieces over at Beklina (enter code 45pen2).
Between the two sales, our heads are practically spinning with a bevy of darling dress and plush Pendleton-induced daydreams. Weekending at Bodega Bay, armed with Pendleton cozies galore, or the perfect playful frock to picnic in — whatever your fantasy, these sales have the threads to match, and on the cheap! Get to clickin'!
Photo: Via Facebook/BellJar
Advertisement