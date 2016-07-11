Story from Hair

4 DIY Hairstyles That Take Unwashed Hair To The Next Level

Katie Nash
In a dream world, we would all roll out of bed with perfectly imperfect hair. You know, like the stuff you see in rom-coms and on Kate Moss. But, let’s be honest, we all have mornings when the snooze button wins and those extra ten minutes of shut-eye feel positively critical. However, when you’re blurry-eyed with coffee on the brain, who can be bothered to wash, dry, and style unruly tresses?
And though we love the taming power of a classic ponytail, the pro S.F. brunch scene demands a bit more panache than that. So, prepare to reboot those tousled tresses with this DIY guide for unwashed hair. Brace yourselves, bedheads — this quartet of easy-peasy styles are just for you.
Style 1: Fake A Milkmaid Braid

Photographed by Aeschleah DeMartino
Step 1: Part hair down the middle.
Step 2: Part the back of the hair horizontally behind the ear to create four equal sections.
Step 3: Take each of the four sections and secure into a ponytail.
Step 4: Separate the ponytail into two equal parts. Then, twist both pieces to the right while cross-wrapping the right side over the left.
Step 5: Repeat twists on each of the four ponytails.
Step 6: Begin wrapping the twists counter-clockwise around the crown of the head, securing with bobby pins as you go.
Step 7: Loosen the twists where needed and use extra pins to hide any exposed elastic bands.
When longer tresses just can’t be left to their own devices, this style gives the romantic effect of a milkmaid braid and gets unruly hair off of your neck (and your mind!).
Style 2: Half Awake And Half Up
Step 1: Part hair in the center. Take a three-inch section from the part to the ear.
Step 2: Then, braid the hair starting just behind the ear (be sure to direct the braid back since you’ll be pinning it in that direction) and repeat on the opposite side. Wrap the first braid from right to left across the back of the head and secure with a bobby pin.
Step 3: Wrap the first braid from left to right across the back of the head and secure with a bobby pin.
Step 4: Wrap the second braid, crossing the first braid. Secure with pins.
Your friends will think you were up at the crack of dawn creating this messy-chic style (shhh…we won’t tell them it only took a few minutes!).
Step 5: Loop the remainder of the braids back in the opposite direction and pin to create a woven effect. Then, tuck the loose ends under your braids to hide the elastic bands and secure with pins.
Style 3: Old Hollywood
Step 1: Create a deep side part.
Step 2: Comb hair to the opposite side and secure into a ponytail just below the ear (a spray of water will help with any flyaways).
Step 3: Take your favorite scarf and fold it in half lengthwise.
Step 4: Loop the scarf through the rubber band until you have two equal lengths on each side.
Step 5: Wrap the scarf once around the ponytail to hide the rubber band.
Step 6: Begin a very loose braid incorporating the two ends of the scarf into two of your three sections.
Step 7: Stop a few inches shy of the ends and secure with an elastic. Take one of the loose ends of the scarf that is around the elastic and tuck it in to secure.
Rather than fighting greasy roots, work with them using the natural oils in your hair to create a smooth side pony. Adding a colorful scarf will disguise any unruly ends!
Style 4: Knot Your Average Brunch Hair
Step 1: Take a three-inch section at the top of the head.
Step 2: Twist the hair and tie into a top knot. Secure with a single bobby pin, leaving the end of the hair out. For super-thick hair, you may need an extra pin or two.
Step 3: Add a second section of hair an inch below the first and combine the loose tail with that from your first knot.
Step 4: Begin to twist and tie into a second knot just below the first. Secure with a bobby pin.
Step 5: Continue this process, creating knots down the back of the head until you reach the nape of the neck. Tuck the remaining tail under and pin.
The texture in your "next-day" hair will make it much easier to work with than squeaky-clean strands, so give this sleek style a whirl.
