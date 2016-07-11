In a dream world, we would all roll out of bed with perfectly imperfect hair. You know, like the stuff you see in rom-coms and on Kate Moss. But, let’s be honest, we all have mornings when the snooze button wins and those extra ten minutes of shut-eye feel positively critical. However, when you’re blurry-eyed with coffee on the brain, who can be bothered to wash, dry, and style unruly tresses?
And though we love the taming power of a classic ponytail, the pro S.F. brunch scene demands a bit more panache than that. So, prepare to reboot those tousled tresses with this DIY guide for unwashed hair. Brace yourselves, bedheads — this quartet of easy-peasy styles are just for you.
Style 1: Fake A Milkmaid Braid
Photographed by Aeschleah DeMartino
Photographed by Aeschleah DeMartino
When longer tresses just can’t be left to their own devices, this style gives the romantic effect of a milkmaid braid and gets unruly hair off of your neck (and your mind!).
Step 2: Then, braid the hair starting just behind the ear (be sure to direct the braid back since you’ll be pinning it in that direction) and repeat on the opposite side. Wrap the first braid from right to left across the back of the head and secure with a bobby pin.
Step 5: Loop the remainder of the braids back in the opposite direction and pin to create a woven effect. Then, tuck the loose ends under your braids to hide the elastic bands and secure with pins.
Step 3: Take your favorite scarf and fold it in half lengthwise.
