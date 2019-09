In a dream world, we would all roll out of bed with perfectly imperfect hair. You know, like the stuff you see in rom-coms and on Kate Moss. But, let’s be honest, we all have mornings when the snooze button wins and those extra ten minutes of shut-eye feel positively critical. However, when you’re blurry-eyed with coffee on the brain, who can be bothered to wash , dry, and style unruly tresses?